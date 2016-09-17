Scores Plunge In High School

Happy glimmers of good news for the Payson Unified School District gleam in the latest AzMERIT test scores.

But the detailed figures presented this week to the school board also have a sobering bottom line: The high school scores suck.

The scores seem to suggest that the longer kids spend in the Payson School District, the worse they do on the national tests measuring basic skills in math, English and science.

Student Achievement Director Brenda Case at Monday’s board meeting focused on many of the big gains made this year, mostly in grades 3-6. In those grades, student scores increase significantly from last year — and in many cases exceeded the state average.

The scores don’t actually track the gains of individual students from one grade to the next — but compare this year’s fourth-graders to last year’s fourth-graders and so on.

In English, the gains included an 11 percent increase in fourth-grade English, a 17 percent increase in fifth-grade English and an overall 29 percent gain in English at Julia Randal Elementary. Students in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth grades all beat the state average.

In math, Rim Country Middle School jumped by 35 percent, fourth-graders jumped 14 percent and sixth-graders jumped 26 percent. Students in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth grade all beat the state average.

The astonishing performance of the math students in Nicole Ward’s middle school math class could headline the whole presentation — while demonstrating conclusively the impact of an inspired and inspiring teacher. A stunning 25 percent of her students exceeded the state standard in math and 71 percent proved themselves proficient. Only 4 percent ranked as partially proficient and none ranked as minimally proficient.

By contrast, only 9 percent of the students statewide ranked as highly proficient, 27 percent as proficient, and 19 percent as partially proficient. A full 45 percent scored as minimally proficient.

Ward’s students managed to boost their “exceed or meet” score by 9 percent over the eye-popping scores last year.

“RCMS has just one teacher who teaches algebra,” said Case, who confided that Ward had asked her not to single her out by name in her presentation to the board. But Case said, “I want to give Nicole Ward credit: She is one of our legendary teachers. Some 96 percent of her students met or exceeded the state standard — compared to 36 percent statewide. If Nicole Ward can get 96 percent, then we all can. Big kudos there.”

The startling performance of the middle school algebra I students undercut the effort to explain the results otherwise, especially at the high school.

Payson schools have an unusually high percentage of students from low-income families and an unusually large percentage of special education students — factors that would explain scores below the state average. Moreover, students in rural school districts usually score lower than students from suburban school districts, which could reflect a lower percentage of parents with college degrees.

That obviously didn’t make a difference in Ward’s class, but could account for some of the results in other grades and subjects.

Still, the figures seemed to suggest an alarming contrast between the primary grades and the high school, with the middle school serving as a sort of downward transition. With each grade, the district’s students fell further and further behind the state average.

Case didn’t dwell on the problems at the high school in her presentation, but acknowledged the figures in the question and answer session with the school board afterward.

For instance, the high school geometry scores not only fell far below the state average — they dropped 22 percent from last year.

“We have some things we have to mash out,” she said. “It was a fairly significant decline,” said Case. “We’re taking a look at teachers and trying to look at how we’re assessing those state standards.”

The same held true for algebra II, where only 23 percent of the students at the high school and 18 percent at Payson Center for Success scored as proficient or better. That compared to a state average of 29 percent.

“Even though those numbers are very, very low — the state is also performing very low. We will look at the curriculum,” Case said.

The district has been overhauling its curriculum bit by bit over the past four years to make sure students learn at the right grade level the skills the AzMERIT test measures. Students can score low because they didn’t learn the skills when presented — but they can also score poorly if the teachers never got around to teaching the materials on the test.

Payson Superintendent Greg Wyman said the scores do demonstrate a significant problem at the high school level — both statewide and in Payson. He said he, Case, PHS Principal Brian Mabb and the faculty will all focus on bringing up the high school scores, with both further changes in the curriculum and work with individual teachers.

Clearly, Payson schools have a lot of work to do.

For instance, in English, Payson fourth-graders beat the state average handily, with 52 percent meeting or exceeding the standard. The number who meet or beat the standard declines each year after that, drifting down to 33 percent in eighth grade. The decline mirrors the statewide average — with scores sometimes a little better, sometimes a little worse.

But in ninth grade, the scores plunge — both in absolute terms and in comparison to the state average. In the high school years as they get ready for college or the workforce, only 13 to 24 percent of students meet or exceed the English standard, far below the state average.

The same thing happens when it comes to math.

Payson students start out behind the state average in third grade, but rise steadily on into sixth grade. At that point, 50 percent of students meet or exceed the math standard, compared to just 38 percent of sixth-graders statewide.

But starting in seventh grade, scores plunge and students generally fall well behind the state average.

For grades 7-12, somewhere between 13 and 33 percent of the students score as either proficient or highly proficient. That compares to a state range of 26 to 36 percent.

The trend holds for science as well, although the presentation didn’t include state averages and students take the science tests in only fourth and eighth grades plus high school.

In fourth grade, an impressive 73 percent of students met or exceeded the standards. But that dropped to 61 percent in eighth grade. Then comes high school, where only 34 percent of students met the standards for science.