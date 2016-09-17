Signs Of Changing Seasons Making A Subtle Show

Christopher Creek woke up to a thunderstorm last Monday morning foreshadowing perhaps the end of a strange monsoon. Early next week may be the last of it.

Late in coming, this year’s rainy season gave us no roaring-creek torrents. Hard rains were brief in their duration. Moist air would disappear for weeks at a time. When the storms were in the area, we would watch on our radar apps as Payson and the country between 260 and 87 beneath the Rim got theirs time after time while we had to settle for a brief shower or none at all.

Larry Boeschling out at the OW ranch says he is getting ready to cut hay and that will bring some more rain. The ranch, much like the Creek, is 25 percent behind on the monsoon total.

What rain we had made for some delicious peaches. One report tells of some late night harvesters picking off a tree in the owner’s front yard without permission. Apples are maturing. It may not be a bumper crop this year, but at least we have some.

Early morning temperatures in the low 50s and a reduction of hours of operation at both restaurants tells us that fall is upon us. The Landmark is now open Friday through Sunday and Sheila’s Creekside is closing at 3 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday.

Catching up on a few things, we want to mention that Dez and her crew from the kitchen at Tontozona manned the griddle for the pancake breakfast that Saturday morning on Labor Day weekend. They started early to accommodate those of us headed to Payson that day. They fared quite well having decided to hold the event at the last minute and without a mention in this space.

Rod Beale up in See Canyon put on a great barbecue for mostly family and one or two friends that weekend as well.

Gabby had her birthday party at the Landmark a while back, featuring her brother and Valley DJ, Thomas, and a young crowd filling the dance floor. That would include her grandmother, Irma!

We met a trio of new folks in town recently. Jessie and Kevin Wilson were out for a walk with Remington, 3, and Wyatt, the dog. The Wilsons have a cabin on Elaine Way and were here last year at this time as Remington was on the Halloween hay wagon.

Tom and Patricia have a place on the old Dale Ashby property. Now we know that Patricia has opened a hair salon called Shootin’ Star in Star Valley in the large building east of the Moose Lodge. More on this when we get down there to visit her new shop.

Our gal Sheila has had a couple more visits to the hospital recently. Just a few days later she was catering a wedding party at the Grey Hackle. Slow down a bit, girl!

Christopher CEEK / Hunter Creek was how the highway sign read coming into town from the east a dozen or so years back. The misspelling of Creek on the top of the sign and the correct spelling of Creek on the bottom line made for some mirth at the expense of ADOT sign contractors.

Back then, Dale Hansen was an ADOT employee from here and his wife Shelly had a terminal illness. A benefit was to be held and a call went out to find that highway sign. It was found in the bone yard of a sign shop in the Valley. The sign was to be used as a fundraiser for the benefit and upon hearing the story, the sign shop agreed to return the sign to the Creek. Chuck Schmitt made that happen.

On the day of the benefit that 3-foot-by-7-foot sign lay on the pool table at the old Landmark. Some guy was there to sell space for a signature at $10 for those in attendance — $810 was raised for that sign-signing.

Dale had the sign in his possession at his home in Tonto Basin for the ensuing years. Dale is now having health issues and is moving to Washington state with son, Nick. The highway sign has now returned to the Creek, adorning the back fence at Chuck and Karen’s home.

A tear was shed by many longtime Creek residents inspecting that sign on the day of the party at Chuck’s. Yes, there were some signatures of those who have passed, including Pow Pow, Candy and Shelly, herself.

And, by the way, we used to have another highway sign leaving the Creek going east that gave the mileage to Heber, but it read Hebre 31 ... and that’s another week in the Ceek.