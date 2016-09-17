Voter Turnout 2nd Highest In State

Gila County had the second highest voter turnout in the state in the primary election.

Only Yavapai County had a higher turnout, with 42.26 percent voter turnout to Gila County’s 42.13 percent.

In Gila County, Globe No. 3 district topped the field, followed closely by the Payson No. 3 district with 54 percent turnout.

Eric Mariscal, Gila County elections director, told the Gila County Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting the election went smoothly, with just a few hiccups.

He said the power went out at the Whispering Pines polling location, but it did not create a major issue as they had pre-printed ballots.

Otherwise, he said volunteers were still getting used to some new equipment and the county was considering consolidating some precincts.

Supervisor Tommie Martin encouraged him to look into consolidating before the next election. Mariscal said the Zane Grey and Whispering Pines precincts have few people turn up at the polls, with 10 at Whispering Pines and 24 at Zane Grey in the last primary. The county struggles to find poll workers to man those precincts and had to call on Payson volunteers.

Mariscal said the county might consolidate those districts.

Gila County has 28,300 registered voters, 41 percent of which are Republican and 31.3 percent Democrat. Republicans had a 65 percent voter turnout rate with several strongly contested local races, while Democrats had a 34 percent turnout. That probably reflected the lack of competitive races in the Democratic primary.

Mariscal said many Gila County voters waited to turn in their ballots. With several contested races, both at the state and local level, voters waited see if anyone dropped out of a race or did something to change their vote.

He said his office got several calls from people that wanted to change their vote after they sent in their ballot, but they cannot do that.

Voters cast 457 provisional ballots during the primary, 26 of which elections staff rejected — mostly for unregistered voters. The county received 10,784 early ballots and rejected 34 of those. The most common reason for rejection was either no signature on the ballot, a signature that didn’t match records or sending in the wrong ballot.

Among the races, one of the most contested was the Republican race for District 3 Supervisor. Woody Cline beat Payson Mayor Kenny Evans in the primary. Cline will now face incumbent John Marcanti in the general election in November.

Only 1,815 votes were cast in the Republican primary race between Evans and Cline since most of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Cline won most of the larger districts including Globe No. 1 and Payson No. 2 and the smaller districts, including Copper Basin and Young. Evans did win 52.75 percent of the votes in Star Valley, took all three votes in Canyon Day and had a small lead over Cline in the San Carlos precinct. The men tied in two smaller precincts.

Still it was not enough for Evans to win. Cline at a recent Tea Party meeting said it will be a tough race against Marcanti in the general since Marcanti, a Democrat, is well liked and a good person, Cline said.

Cline said he would focus on campaigning on the San Carlos Reservation and getting his message out, which includes improving services for youth and taking a hard look at the county budget.