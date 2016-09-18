Fulton Fire Atop The Rim Sends Smoke Across Rim Country

Rim Country residents watched the sky nervously all day, as smoke from the 175-acre Fulton fire drifted down off the Rim.

The US Forest Service issues the following update on the lightning caused blaze 28 miles east of Payson south of Highway 260, which firefighters are managing to benefit the forest by thinning out dead brush and downed trees and saplings during a relatively cool, moist time of the year. About 214 firefighters monitored and managed the fire over the weekend, including four hotshot crews, six engines, two dozers and a helicopter.

The US Forest Service on Sunday issued the following update on Sunday.

"Crews were well prepared for all events which occurred during Saturday’s operations. Black line construction continued along Highway 260 and the top of the Rim in conjunction with aerial ignitions. Increased fire activity was observed at lower elevations along the Rim face as fire dropped below mixed conifer fuels into primarily ponderosa pine. Some terrain driven spotting occurred within the Highway 260 corridor, prompting a brief highway closure which provided a safe zone for crews and aircraft to extinguish these spot fires. Crews worked through the night establishing additional black line along the top of the Rim.

"APS released this news release last night: APS is working closely with the Forest Service to ensure the safety of first responders fighting the Fulton Fire near Payson. At approximately 8 a.m. today, APS will de-energize a power line in the area – allowing Forest Fire Managers and personnel on the ground to continue to battle the blaze without the added dangers of electricity. The planned outage will impact just over 900 customers in the community of Forest Lakes, and will be out until fire personnel have completed their work later that afternoon. APS customer associates are calling impacted residents to inform them of this outage. For more information on the status of the planned outage, visit aps.com/outage to view the APS Outage Map.

"Sunday operations will continue to build on Saturday’s progress. Focus will be on powerline corridors. Arizona Public Service will be on site actively monitoring activities around the powerlines which pass through the fire zone.

"Weather will remain the same through mid-day Monday. Moisture will begin moving back into the area late Monday with increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.

If you wish to be on our mailing list for updates or have questions, please contact us at FultonFireInfo@gmail.com. Information can also be found at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.