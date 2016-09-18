Breaking News

Fulton Fire atop the Rim sends smoke across Rim Country September 18, 2016

Historic Payson Building Burns

Fire chars home built in early 1900s

As of Sunday, September 18, 2016

An historic building went up in flames on a hill between Payson High School and Main Street on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Payson Fire Department arrived to the 600 block of Highland to a first alarm fire.

Fire personnel said the fire was “well involved” by the time they arrived, but the occupant had escaped due to the fire alarm.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No fire fighters were injured, but the house, built sometime in the early 1900’s is charred.

