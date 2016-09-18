Korens Celebrate Golden Anniversary

Paul and Marilyn Koren of Payson were married Sept. 3, 1966 in Nogales, Ariz. Their only child, Bernadette, was born in Nogales in October 1967. Paul joined the Arizona Department of Public Safety and was eventually assigned to Sunflower in 1969. The Korens moved to Payson in 1971 and over the years have lived in not only Payson, but also in the Pine and Strawberry areas. Bernadette Whetten and her family will be celebrating the Korens’ 50th anniversary with a party Friday, Sept. 16.