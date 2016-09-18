Mt. Ord Fire Growing

The US Forest Service on Sunday issued an update on the 375-acre, lightning-caused Mt. Ord Fire, which continued to burn slowly through brushed and debris. The 10-man crew with four engines monitoring the fire mostly focused on protecting the array of communications towers atop the peak.

Summary

The objective of the Ord Fire is to consume the fuels around the communication site and lookout tower to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire during fire season and avoid negative impacts to those facilities. Fire Officials say the Ord Fire is currently burning with low intensity, mostly along the ground in the Ponderosa Pine stands, which improves the Mexican Spotted Owl habitat and renews forage for wildlife. Reducing the amount of fuel on the ground now, will help to prevent a crown fire under severe fire conditions. Fire burning in the lower elevation brush country may be higher intensity, removing decadent brush stands, and allowing for new growth, which will improve wildlife habitat. New growth and younger brush stands are less prone to fast moving high intensity fires.