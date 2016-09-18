Payson Man Stabbed, Sent To Valley Hospital

Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon that sent one man to a Valley hospital.

Jose Lopez, 37, of Payson and Daniel Robert Ramirez, 32, were reportedly fighting in the 2100 block of North Beeline Highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called to the location and found Lopez stabbed.

Lopez was airlifted to a Valley hospital for treatment.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers found Ramirez at a residence in the 1300 block of North Beeline Highway.

Ramirez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.