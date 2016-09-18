Rim Holidays - Mother's Day

Mother’s Day in Rim Country was hardly a time for light-hearted celebration because so many pioneer children died. The late Anna Mae Deming remembered that Mother’s Day was not a time for community celebrations, but a time when families attended church together. Everyone received a carnation — white if mother had died and red if she was still living.

Motherhood was just another aspect of everyday life seldom surrounded by flowers or accolades. There was a high ratio of infant mortality. Frontier mothers were sometimes so tired and worn after numerous pregnancies and hard work they did not make it through the birthing. Among those women who had delivered five babies or more, one out of every 30 died in childbirth.

Every cemetery in the Rim Country holds the graves of infants and children. The little family cemetery begun in Rye by Sam Haught Jr. and Dagmar tells the sad story of their lost babies. A transient cowboy drank from their water bucket using a common dipper. The family did not know he was infected with diphtheria until four of the little Haughts came down with the disease and died in August 1892.

Along Route 87 just north of the East Verde River crossing there is a white picket fence around the graves of Carrie Holder and her infant child, both struck by disease in 1900. That same year Carrie’s sister-in-law buried her 12-year-old daughter Armenta along the river in today’s Beaver Valley.

Sarah Wingfield, wife of John Henry Wingfield, who settled Strawberry Valley, had the sorrow of seeing seven of her 10 children die before she did. Her oldest son Clinton, for whom Clint’s Well is named, was murdered by gunmen who came to rob his store.

If a ranch wife was lucky enough to be at home when the time came to give birth there was usually a midwife available, such as Byrl Goodfellow, Theresa Boardman or Grandma Ezell. The new mother was then confined to bed for 10 days after the birth. However, many births took place far from home. The youngest child of Henry and Sarah Haught was born in their mule-drawn wagon as they crossed the White Mountains heading for Rim Country. It was the summer of 1897 and the family had almost completed their move. The baby would not wait, however, and arrived as they hurriedly pitched camp. Sarah Bell Haught rested one day in the wagon, and then they were back on the rough trail. The little one was named Irene Champion Million Haught, after a millionaire heroine in a book Mammy Haught had been reading.

There was no clinic or hospital to accommodate a birth even as late as the 1950s. Rose Burdette was living in the Apache community just south of Payson when her time came to deliver. The family called on local Constable Howard Childers to take her to the nearest hospital in Cottonwood. With her in the back seat he started over the unimproved Fossil Creek Road. On the way Howard became aware of a new voice in the back seat. A boy had been born and Howard stopped the car long enough to cut the cord. They continued to the hospital where Rose named her new son Howard in honor of the constable. During Childers’ 30-year tenure he made many of those trips to Cottonwood.

Mother’s Day was not formally introduced in America until after the turn of the 20th century. Anna Jarvis of West Virginia began a campaign in 1905 for an annual religious celebration honoring mothers. Jarvis’ efforts resulted in Congress making the second Sunday in May a nationwide observance beginning in 1914. When she died in 1948 she had become dismayed at how the celebration had turned into a commercial jubilee, missing her original point of encouraging young mothers and honoring aging mothers who had suffered so many losses.

Perhaps the pioneers’ more somber acknowledgment of Mother’s Day was more to the point.

Next: Flag Day.