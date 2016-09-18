Village Quiets With New Season

The Village is so quiet — I can even sit on my front porch without hearing those loud toys running up and down Johnson.

I noticed that we have a resident rabbit that lives in the culvert beside my house. I guess he notices how quiet the Village has become and feels safe coming out to feed on the mass of yellow flowers. A big black bird flew by making a god-awful noise and scared the poor rabbit and he started to head for his shelter, instead he hid in the tall grass and was so still he didn’t even move a whisker.

The pair of squirrels in the ponderosa pines just across the street are having a field day picking up the nuts from our black walnut tree. If I happen to come outside while they are gathering the nuts, they stay still, then either make a run for the pine tree or brave it out and continue to the walnut tree. I hope they remember where they store the nuts. I remember one time APS had to come and check our power lines and when he did, a pouch of some sort was on the end of one of the lines and the lineman checked it out and out came a bunch of corn that the squirrels had stored away and obviously forgotten. Watching them is a real treat — sometimes they make a game of gathering and chase each other up and down the tree, like playing hide-and-seek.

The small animals are just a small part of why I love living in Tonto Village. Bears have visited us, raccoons, coyotes, mule deer and of course the most magnificent elk. I wouldn’t live anywhere else.

Hellsgate Fire Department

Mark your calendars for a very special fundraiser for firefighter Bill Dupkee. He has been fighting brain cancer for many years and has given up the fight and has entered an assisted living facility. The Hellsgate Fire Department will be holding a fundraiser for the Dupkee family on Oct. 15 at the Star Valley Fire Station. The Moose Lodge is partnering with Hellsgate to help by having a barbecue pork dinner and beer garden. All proceeds go to the Dupkee family. More details will be forthcoming. For now, mark your calendars for this worthwhile event.

Shelby School

This marks the fifth year Shelby School has brought Missoula Children’s Theatre to Payson. Join Alice, the White Rabbit and a host of others in a musical wonderland this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Payson High School Auditorium.

Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students will present an original musical adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic. Advance tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students at Oasis Christian Books & Gifts, Re-Store, and Miss Fitz 260 Cafe, and $8 and $6 at the door.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson is also sponsored by the Payson Longhorn Theatre with support from Plant Fair, Miller Auto Works, Premier Dental and Tonto Silkscreen.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Fowler at 928-970-1825.

Birthdays, anniversaries, etc.

On Sept. 19, there are a few birthdays and anniversaries that are personal ones. My best friend Phyllis Jenks and her husband Bob will celebrate their 59th anniversary. I have not seen Phyllis in many years, she now lives in St. Augustine, Fla., but we do exchange cards every year. I was one of her bridesmaids and in turn she was my matron of honor the next month.

Also on the same day, my son-in-law Gary Harper celebrates his birthday. Gary is married to my oldest daughter Joanne and they live in Yuma. I don’t get a chance to see them very often, but we do keep the phone wires busy.

My great-granddaughter Eden Lopez will celebrate her 4th birthday on the same day. Eden also lives in Yuma and I do get to see her, not very often, but she does come and visit my second daughter Eileen in Tonto Village a few times a year.

On Sept. 22, Jenna Meeker Alexander, daughter of Rick and Theresa Meeker of the Village and Scottsdale, will add another candle to her birthday cake.

Sept. 22 is also the first day of autumn. Do you see any changes around you yet? I do notice some leaves are falling and the apples are starting to turn red.

Getting back to birthdays …

On Sept. 23, Rachelle Yunkens, Punk Maderas and Gloria Alliger will all celebrate their birthdays. What a busy day. Of course, the Domino Divas will share in Punk Maderas’ big day with a birthday cake, a candle and a small gift. Rachelle is the wife of Hellsgate firefighter Jeff Yunkens. OK, Jeff, make Rachelle’s birthday a great one.

Gloria works for the Payson Ranger Station, so if the fire danger is up, maybe a cake with no candles are in order. Happy birthday, to each and everyone one of you.

Recipe of the week

Apples will soon be in season and many of the Village residents have at least one apple tree on their property. So here is a recipe submitted by Bobbett Davis of Tonto Village and appears in the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook.

Apple custard pie

2 cups stewed apples

4 egg yolks

2 tablespoons butter

Dash of salt

1-1/4 cups sugar

Dash of cinnamon

Use blender for apples. Add butter and sugar and beat until cool. Add yolks, salt and cinnamon. Fill unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

Quote of the week by Edwin Way Teale: “For man, autumn is a time of harvest, of gathering together. For Nature, it is a time of sowing, of scattering abroad.”