When The Wilds Call Some Of Us Have To Answer – Part 2

Last week I broke off at the point where I had reached Iceland, where the sight of the midnight blue Arctic Ocean lying in one direction and a range of snow-clad mountains in the other had told me I was in for some great hiking, but then I learned that the only way we were allowed off base was in a blue Class-A uniform armed with a pass to a town or city!

However, I found that some enterprising character in our Air National Guard outfit had created a private “gate” in the back fence. I and others used it the entire year we were there, getting off base in fatigues and seeing the sights.

“Say what?” you ask. “Going through the fence is going AWOL! Would a law-abiding guy like you do such a thing?”

Well, you know how it is when you’re young and stupid!

The third time I made the mile or so hike down to a large bay where sea ice had been growing thicker along the edge every day was “interesting” in the way that only the wilds can be. The tide was going out and the ice was resting on the shoreline as I had so often seen it at low tide in New London. It was solid enough and thick enough to hold us, and even though we could see the narrow sheet of ice bending and twisting under wave action three of us hopped up onto it and played ice hockey with some curved sticks we’d made and some flat rocks picked up along the shore.

All went well for a while as we whipped those rocks around the smooth hard ice. It groaned and heaved a lot, but being New Englanders we knew that it was thick enough to hold us, so we just kept on. Then my two buddies decided to get off the ice to explore something ashore, but I had noticed that while the ice was cloudy along its edges it was clear out near its outer edge, so I walked out and squatted down to see if I could see anything through it.

I’d been doing that for just a couple of minutes, calmly listening to the ice groaning and feeling it shift, when I heard a loud pow! My buddies started yelling at me. I stood up, looked, and saw that the part of the ice I was on had split off and was headed seaward and that there was already a slit between it and the shore ice.

I ran to the edge, but it only took a glance to see that the slit was already too wide to jump, perhaps 25 feet. Well, I was in the Air Force, but I couldn’t fly without a plane, so I turned to find somewhere where the shore was closer. No such luck! The bay was oval shaped and my 50-foot-wide chunk of ice was headed toward the open sea with the outgoing tide!

Oh, boy!

There was only one chance; as it passed the narrows at the mouth of the bay it would be closer to the shore. I yelled to my friends. They ran to the mouth of the bay. We waited. About 20 minutes went by. At last the floe began to near the narrow mouth — 60 feet to shore; 40; 30; 20; 15. It was as close as I was going to get.

Getting back as far as I could I ran madly toward the edge, took a flying leap, landed in 2-foot-deep ice water, and got hauled out by my friends.

Safe, Johnny!

What about the mountains? Sadly, no.

I earned some time off just before I left Iceland. It was late May, but still cold, much like New London in November, but there just wasn’t enough time to reach those beautiful snow-clad peaks.

I gave it the old college try though, and although I never made it to them I have the treasured memories of days and nights spent alone in a truly wild place.