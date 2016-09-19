Wildfire Forces Extended Lane Restriction East Of Payson

The Arizona Department of Transportation issued the following advisory on Highway 260 30 miles east of Payson concerning lane closures faced by the surging Fulton Fire.

"An extended lane closure is in place on eastbound State Route 260 about 30 miles east of Payson because of the Fulton Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right lane of eastbound SR 260 will remain closed between mileposts 279 and 282, near Young Road, while crews continue to fight the fire.

There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane. Drivers may experience delays in the area and should allow extra travel time. In addition, smoke may limit visibility on SR 260.

Information on active fires is available through the Arizona Division of Emergency Management at azein.gov. For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov or call 511."