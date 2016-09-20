Asu Space & Geology Students Bond At Camp Tontozona

Ric Alling watched with bated breath as a freshman from ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration (SESE) held the laser pointer and turned toward the Andromeda constellation.

“I wonder if he’ll get this,” said Alling.

With little hesitation, the young student showed a classmate where the Andromeda constellation started and ended — pointing to the head, outstretched arms and legs of the mythical princess in the sky.

“Whew! He got it!,” said Alling with clear excitement.

The director of the SESE planetarium had just finished his astronomy night at Camp SESE an hour earlier. During that presentation, he told the story of Andromeda, her mother the queen and father the king, Perseus, Medusa and the sea monster stirred up by the sea god Poseidon in anger over a comment the queen had made about his daughters.

Alling and the students were spending the weekend at Camp Tontozona (now called Tonto Creek Camp) in Rim Country at Camp SESE to meet each other, participate in team building exercises, and seminars to create the collaborative atmosphere necessary to the mission of the school.

It was also clear that the professors take their duty to inspire the next generation of scientists and educators very seriously.

Alling along with several of the professors that teach at SESE, all incoming SESE freshmen, transfer students and upper classmen mentors, come up each weekend after Labor Day to put on Camp SESE.

The camp is the brainchild of Arjun Heimsath, professor of Earth Exploration and a few of his colleagues.

“He is the heart of soul of Camp SESE,” said fellow professor Jim Bell.

Heimsath teaches an introductory class that acquaints SESE to every freshman and transfer student. The camp, a part of the class, happens about a month after school starts.

“The purpose of the camp is to create community and a sense of spirit,” said Heimsath.

Camp SESE helps to further the founding principle of SESE — any mission to space will require a synergetic approach between geologists, astrophysicists, biologists, system designers, planetary and environmental scientists — to name a few.

To that end, Heimsath had the students work with telescopes, discussions on the Hubble and James Webb missions, geology hikes, and trips down Tonto Creek to explore the ecology, hydrology and natural history of the area.

The professors run most of the seminars. This allows the students a chance to get to know them in a setting outside the classroom, which makes the professors more approachable. That’s rare in a university that has 70,000 students.

Between the seminars, Heimsath had team building games such as the trust fall — which didn’t work out so well for the professor this year.

“They dropped me,” he said. “First time in the six years I’ve done this camp.”

Though Heimsath said the students were horrified they had dropped a professor, he took it in stride, because he’s not there to frighten the students.

“Our motto is to be approachable,” said Heimsath.

Compared to other universities that compartmentalize schools into the different disciplines, SESE encourages professors to interface.

New professor Heather Throop loves the collaborative nature of SESE.

She came from the New Mexico State where she didn’t quite fit in because of her type of biology, she not only works with critters, but their habitat.

That inspired ASU to hire her not only at SESE, but also the School of Life Sciences.

“Here they love that I have these specialties,” she said.

The students also love the relaxed, cross discipline, approachable nature of the school.

One new transfer student said she came from New York State. She had the goal of attending SESE and was thrilled to come to the school.

“I’m studying geology,” she said.

Back at the upper field, Alling pointed to an engineering student busy with a telescope hooked up to a camera. SESE students walked up and asked him a lot of questions.

“He’s in engineering, but he’s doing great work, so we invited him up,” said Alling.

The picture the student took?

The Andromeda galaxy — part of Alling’s presentation.