Is Cheese Or Wine Better? Such A Dilemma!

I once dated two men at the same time.

Hardest thing I’ve ever done because I’m a monogamous kind of gal.

But each of these guys had something cool about them. Mike was intellectual and cultured. Bob was adventurous and a great cook.

But I decided I had to do something different when I double booked one night — I just about died from the complexity of it all.

Which leads me to another dilemma I’m having between two other loves of my life — cheese and wine.

Nutritionists and scientists have waged a battle over which causes the French paradox.

What is the French paradox?

Researchers discovered the French have less cardiovascular disease than people in many other countries — despite eating lots of cheese, full fat dairy products and drinking red wine.

But what causes the better health? Wine or cheese?

My children have said I should declare myself French because I love nothing better than to savor a robust glass of red wine while nibbling on delectable bits of various cheeses.

I cannot imagine a picnic without the two.

The idea that wine caused the French paradox solidified in American minds when “60 Minutes” had a show in 1991 that indicated it was the wine that did the trick.

Some say the whole red wine fad started then.

But recent research indicates it just might be the cheese.

Mon dieu! I’m stressed now, yet also excited because I’ve always had a bit of guilt over my cheese love — just like Bob the adventurous cook.

After following a large sample of Dutch people for 13 years, a study published in the International Journal of Cardiology found that consuming dairy products, including cheese, decreased the risk for heart disease or stroke.

Another 12-year study of a group of Swedish women published in the Journal of Nutrition found that those that ate the most cheese had a 25 percent lower chance of having a heart attack.

Yes please! More cheese!

However, the health benefits of cheese don’t stop there.

A Brazilian study found fewer problems from diabetes among 10,000 people who ate fermented diary products. The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

How did that work?

They showed improvement in insulin sensitivity and blood glucose control.

But the benefits don’t stop there.

Researchers have shown that cheese can protect against colon cancer. An 11-year study published in PLOS ONE discovered that cheese can reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Cheese even helps prevent cavities.

Yep! Hard to believe, almost as unlikely as me dating two guys.

Studies done 30 years ago on cheese-eating rats found they did not develop cavities. Human research supports that finding. Researchers suggest cheese may boost the flow of saliva (in fact I’m salivating as I write this column) and increases mineralization of enamel because of calcium, phosphorus and protein.

But the most thrilling information of all — cheese could actually control weight.

In a 13-year clinical study published in the Journal of Nutrition, women who controlled their calories and exercised on a regular basis while eating a high-protein, high-dairy diet for 16 weeks actually lost weight and gained muscle.

Which leads me to Mike and Bob. My solution to that whole debacle was to dump them both.

Instead, I found one man who can dress up and go to a play, takes me on adventurous trips and can manage intellectually stimulating conversations. When he cooks, he uses plenty of cheese while I drink a glass of red wine. The perfect combo, the answer to my angst.

Why not have it all?

Disclaimer on cheese:

Eat in moderation — nutritionists suggest only eating an ounce or two.

Another downside to cheese — the sodium.

Strong and savory cheeses have more flavor, so less can be used.

A cheese slicer will make a very fine slice, which makes a little go a long way.