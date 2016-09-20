Community Almanac Tuesday, August 20, 2016

Opry, Fiddlers coming to town

The Payson Old Time Opry is Friday, Sept. 23 and features The Purple Hulls, The Western Flyers, The DeRusha Family Band and three-time Arizona State fiddle champion Joseph Turner. Doors of the Payson High Auditorium open at 5:30 p.m., with the performance at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8 per person at the door, advance tickets can be purchased at the Payson Parks office in Green Valley Park.

The concert opens the 46th Anniversary Vertielee Floyd Memorial Payson Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Payson Event Center.

The competition centers around the state’s best fiddlers, broken into age groups, contending to become the Arizona State Fiddle Champion and travel to nationals in Idaho.

There is also a Fiddle-in the Band contest and new this year, the Masters Hot Bow contest. The festivities include an evening concert and dinner at the Event Center on Saturday.

The championship round takes place Sunday with awards presented around 2 or 3 p.m.

For more information, see this week’s edition of The Rim Review or call Payson Parks, 928-472-5110.

Celebrate the U.S. Constitution

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Mogollon Chapter, invite Rim residents to join them in commemorating United States Constitution Week, an annual event that runs from September 17 through September 23.



The celebration of the adoption of this foundational document in American history will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.



Visitors will be able to learn about their Constitution and the historical events leading up to its framing. Informational literature and copies of the Constitution will be available.



Stop by and learn more about this defining event in American history.

At the Mazatzal Casino

There’s always something happening at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, located on Highway 87 at milepost 251. For more information, call 1-800-777-PLAY (7529).

• Mystery Point Multiplier: Every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Earn 2x-6x bonus points!

• Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner! Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slot Hot Seats for $200 Maz Cash and Chicken Dinner ($49 meal comp).

• Bingo: Matinee Session Mon.-Thurs., doors open at 10:30 a.m., game starts at 12 p.m. Evening Session Tuesday and Thursday, doors open at 4 p.m., game starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Oriental Buffet $10: Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge Restaurant.

• Football Specials in the Apache Spirits Lounge: Beer & Wings $7 Monday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bloody Mary Bar $4.25 Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Happy Hour Monday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Domestic Draft Beers 16-ounce $2, 22-ounce. $3.

Arizona and the Myth of the West

The Northern Gila County Historical Society and Rim Country Museum are proud to present Carol Sletten, the author of “Three Strong Western Women and Story of the American West — Legends of Arizona.” She will present a program at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Rim Country Museum in Payson’s Green Valley Park.

Sletten will talk about how Zane Grey and other writers used Arizona history and landscapes to create the myth of the West.

She will also do a performance about Lozen, an Apache woman warrior who rode with Geronimo, to demonstrate how she is using Arizona’s history in her own work.

Please come early for this free program. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.

School board election

Payson Unified School District has three seats up for election on the Nov. 8 ballot. Three new candidates, Marlene Hetrick, Shane Keith and Jolynn Schinstock join incumbent candidates Barbara Underwood and Shirley Dye to vie for the board positions. Come hear their presentations and ask questions at the Payson Tea Party meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260.

For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Prepping for National Novel Writing Month

Arizona Professional Writers of Rim Country meet at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Majestic Rim Retirement Living, 310 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.

Have you always wanted to write a novel, but never quite got past the first page or had trouble with the finished product? Well, now is the time to break those barriers.

Connie Cockrell, author of 14 published novels, presents, “Prepping for November National Novel Writing Month.” All writers are welcome to attend, including up-and-coming authors in Rim Country.

Don’t miss this stimulating and informative presentation.

Dementia care training at Rim Country Health

Rim Country Health and Powell Place are presenting Dementia 101, Module 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the RCH Community Room.

The class is offered to anyone interested in the treatment and care of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

The class is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but be sure to be early. Wine and cheese will be served.

R.S.V.P. to Christine Zuber, Social Services Director/ BAI Certified Trainer at 928-474-1120.

Rim Country Health is at 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson.

Writers program at Senior Center

Write Your Story, a writer’s class is offered at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.

For details, call 928-474-4876.

Swiss Village Social

The next Swiss Village Social is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at 626 N. Beeline Highway, Payson. Call 928-978-0640 for details.

Participating businesses include Affordable Furniture and Appliances, Artists on the Rim Gallery, Country Charm Fudge, Payson Candle Factory, Vintage Roost & Floral Boutique and Payson Wireless. Eric Longtin provides live music for the event, plus there will be raffle baskets, art, gift certificates and other goodies.

Event proceeds go to New Beginnings.

Inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tourney

The inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Payson Golf Course.

Jack Koon was known throughout Rim Country as a supporter of wildlife, conservation and youth programs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be special hole prizes, raffles and auctions while lunch is being served. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Get your foursome together and join in honoring Jack Koon.

For more information and to register, visit www.msapayson.org or contact Ted Pettet at 928-517-1128.

Friends of the Poor Walk/Run

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the National 8th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run Saturday Sept. 24 to benefit those who are less fortunate in our community. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the S.V.d.P. Thrift Mall, 1006 S. Beeline Hwy, Payson.

All proceeds and donations from the event will directly benefit the people in the Rim Country area served by S.V.d.P. All proceeds stay in the Payson area. Anyone interested in learning more, participating, or making a pledge can call S.V.d.P. at 928-474-9104.

The event is held near September 27, the feast day of the Society’s patron, St. Vincent de Paul, who ministered the poor in Paris in the 17th century. The walk in each community is designed and run by the St. Vincent de Paul Conference in each area.

The society of St. Vincent de Paul is a nonprofit organization that helps those living in poverty.

Pioneer Dinner

Join families of Gila County pioneers for a barbecue dinner and lots of fun starting at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 10th annual Pioneer Dinner at the Tonto Apache Recreation Center.

Enjoy great food and raffles – including prizes such as a whole beef and whole pig, cut and wrapped and ready to stock your freezer for the fall and winter. There will also be auction items and live music.

The cost is $10 per person at the door.

Cliff Castle Casino trip

Banner High Country Seniors is planning a trip to Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde Thursday, Sept. 29. The cost is $15 per person and includes transportation to and from the Stage parking lot and $25 in free play.

Enjoy slot machines, bowling, and dining at multiple restaurants during a five-hour stay.

Call BHCS for further details at 928-472-9290.

Banner Brain Health Program

A Banner Brain Health Program is planned from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. To register for the event, please call 602-839-6850 or email at baiinfo@bannerhealth.com

Library benefit

Wine Around the Library proceeds benefit the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in its quest to remain “The finest small town library in Arizona.”

Charity events such as Wine Around the Library are crucial because the funds the library receives from the county is not sufficient to keep doors open.

The third annual event will be held 4 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Oct. 8. A limited number of tickets at $20 each are available at the library or from governing board members. Sponsorships at $100 each are also being sold.