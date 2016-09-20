Fulton Fire Grows To 1,100 Acres

The Fulton Fire atop the Rim has grown to 1,138 acres, but APS has restored power to several communities and firefighters continue to make "good progress" in containing and directing the lighting-caused blaze -- aided Tuesday by cool, wet conditions.

The fire is buring 28 miles east of Payson south of Highway 260, with a total of 266 firefighters assigned -- including four hotshot crews, a helicopter, two engines and eight bulldozers.

Here's the update issues by the Forest Service on Tuesday morning:

"Thank you to APS for their assistance in providing a safe working environment for fire crews. Thank you to residents and businesses who went without power for two days, your understanding and cooperation was crucial to the safety of firefighters. Power was restored to Forest Lakes shortly after 8:00 p.m. last evening.

Crews made good progress on the fire yesterday. The eastern end of the fire will continue to be active, and will enter the old Bachelor Fire scar along Forest Road 9512J. Fire fighters have been successful in backing the fire down off of Hwy 260. The goal is to keep the fire backing off the rim in a consistent fire line to keep fire effects low. Due to the terrain on the rim there are some pockets where fire is being introduced to maintain that even line backing off the rim.

Bea Day’s Type I team has arrived and will assume command of the incident at 7:00 p.m. today. Additional fire crews arrived last evening and have joined forces on the ground. These additional engines and hand crews will further strengthen lines on the southern end of the fire. Crews will continue on day and night shifts providing 24 hour coverage to the fire line.

If you wish to be on our mailing list for updates or have questions, please contact us at FultonFireInfo@gmail.com. Information can also be found at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/."