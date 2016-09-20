Horns Display Heart Of Champions In Loss

A potent running game and stingy defense turned Payson’s football season around.

On Friday, those strengths nearly powered the Longhorns to one of the biggest wins in eight years.

But another characteristic shined just as bright in a heartbreaking 20-13 loss to Class 2A power Eagar Round Valley.

Heart.

Not many thought these Longhorns who stumbled into the season by losing their first two games were capable of beating an Elks squad loaded with talent and playoff experience.

However, unranked Payson entered the showdown with the team ranked No. 3 in 2A by the Arizona Republic with back-to-back impressive wins over admittedly questionable foes, but wins nonetheless.

So the Longhorns wanted to show they could compete with a team that rolled into the game 3-0 and determined to finish the job this season after losing in the Division 5 state championship game in 2013, the quarterfinals in 2014 and the semifinals last year.

But there these upstart Longhorns were, marching down the field with a chance to tie the score midway through the final quarter in front of a home crowd who hadn’t seen them in a month and desperately wanted to celebrate a triumph.

The defense did its part.

The Elks appeared ready to put the game away late in the third quarter when Payson punter J.T. Dolinich had to fall on the ball at his own 25-yard line after a high snap. However, on the next play, Longhorns nose guard Brandon Moore pressured Elks quarterback Kyron Woolf and Payson’s Atreyu Glasscock intercepted his pass and returned it 27 yards to the Round Valley 43.

That set up Kenny Ayres’ second field goal of the game early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to seven points.

And the Longhorns forced a three-and-out, giving them a chance to tie the game as they took over at midfield with 8:01 remaining.

Quarterback Ryan Ricke connected with DiAndre Terry on a 25-yard pass on third-and-20 and Dolinich, who’s been a star at running back this season, appeared to score the biggest touchdown of the season when he burst through a crowd near the line of scrimmage and raced down the left sideline for a 37-yard score with 5:38 remaining.

However, officials whistled the play dead, saying he was down at the 34. Payson head coach Jake Swartwood couldn’t believe it.

“That’s a rough one there,” Swartwood said after the game. “You never want to leave anything in the hands of an official. I don’t know that that was the correct call. We’ll watch it on video several times. It’s upsetting for sure to see our guys fight and should be in the end zone.”

The Longhorns managed to pick up a first down at the Round Valley 27, but the drive stalled and the Elks ran the final 1:17 off the clock, barely converting on a fourth-and-2 from their own 48 to keep the Longhorns from getting the ball back for a hail Mary pass with 0.6 on the clock.

Many players felt the agony of losing a game they felt they could have won.

But Swartwood said they should be proud of their performance. He certainly was.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our boys, how they played,” Swartwood said. “Round Valley’s a good football team and I think we see that we’re a good football team. We knew we were in for a game and I think we got a game.”

The defense came up big against a strong offense, limiting Round Valley to its fewest point total of the season. The previous low came in a 24-13 win over a strong 2A Tempe Prep team. The Elks (4-0) scored a combined 110 points in their other two lopsided victories.

After scoring on the game’s opening possession, Round Valley took advantage of great field position after a 25-yard punt to drive just 39 yards to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

But Payson’s offense proved difficult for Round Valley’s defense to contain.

Even without the fourth quarter TD, Dolinich made his presence felt, blasting through the line for positive yardage time after time.

He displayed his speed by racing 65 yards for Payson’s only touchdown just four plays into the second half as the Longhorns snatched the momentum after falling behind 14-0 before Ayres booted his first field goal of the game late in the first half.

One of the turning points in the game came on the Elks’ possession following Dolinich’s long scoring run. Round Valley coach Marcus Bell called a fake punt on fourth-and-11 from the Round Valley 40 and Bryson Brown scampered 26 yards to keep the drive going. The Elks eventually capped the 11-play 80-yard drive with their third and final TD.

“We talk about field position and special teams and those things tonight kind of hit us again as far as just not executing a couple of times that bit us and gave them short fields that they took advantage of,” Swartwood said.

The coach believes his players will rebound from this setback.

“This team responds extremely well to adversity,” he said. “Adversity almost fuels them to go out and be better. So I’m excited to see these guys on Monday come in after a good weekend and go back to it and see what we got.”

The Longhorns have this week off. They’ll try to make good use of that bye week to prepare for the 3A East Region opener at home against mighty Show Low (4-0) on Sept. 30. They then travel to play Snowflake (5-0) in another huge challenge on Oct. 7.

“This one hurts,” Swartwood said. “To drop to 2-3 going into (3A East Region game), knowing that we’ve got five games left. But we haven’t played a (region) game yet. I think Snowflake and I think Show Low are extremely good teams, just like this team. I think we match up well with all those teams.”