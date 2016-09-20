How Do We Encourage The Best Teachers?

Schools look a little like Lake Woebegone these days — where “all the women are strong, all the men are good looking, and all the children are above average,” to quote Garrison Keillor.

Well, actually — many of the children are struggling on the AzMERIT test — but at least all of the teachers are above average.

This conclusion comes from any close examination of the Payson school district’s system for awarding merit pay bonuses to teachers, in accordance with the voter-approved Proposition 300 — back in 2000.

Voters approved the half-cent sales tax increase in hopes districts would find a way to reward the best teachers. However, the measure included a requirement that 70 percent of the district’s teachers approve the system the district settled on to dole out the merit pay increases — generally about $2,500 per teacher.

What happened?

Well, districts like Payson Unified devised a system that ensured that something like 95 percent of the teachers will get the bonus — pretty much anyone who bothered to come up with three goals and attain at least 80 percent of each goal.

Well, we certainly don’t begrudge the teachers the money.

Arizona teachers have a starting salary of about $32,000 — and that with a college degree and a year or two of specialized training. Arizona has one of the lowest starting salaries for teachers in the nation.

Mind you, we’ve grown desperately short of teachers. That’s not surprising, given that Arizona has the worst-funded public school system in the country and the Legislature has taken to beating public schools with a cudgel every year.

So we need to boost average teacher pay by a lot more than $2,500 to ensure we attract the best and brightest to a profession on which our future depends.

Still, shouldn’t the very best teachers get paid more than the mediocre — or barely performing? How will you retain the best teachers if they’re not rewarded?

And make no mistake: Our kids’ success depends on high quality teachers.

For instance, the recent analysis of the district’s AzMERIT scores offered one startling proof of the value of great teachers. A stunning 96 percent of one teacher’s math students met or exceeded the AzMERIT proficiency standard — about three times the state average. By contrast, only 13 percent of the students in another area of math met the standards — about one-third the state average.

So shouldn’t the district have a way to reward that brilliantly successful teacher?

And should a teacher who can only make 13 percent of his students “proficient” get a merit raise at all?

The success of our schools depends on keeping our best teachers.

And let’s face it: Not all the teachers are above average.