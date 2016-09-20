Is It The Feds Fault?

Lawmakers like Sen. Sylvia Allen say Arizona will remain 48th in per-student funding as long as the federal government owns so much land in the state. She says if the state seized control of that land, we could build enough houses and factories to generate the tax money to adequately fund our schools.

Well, that seems logical — although we have to wonder whether all those factories and houses would generate more students which would require more school spending and so forth. But set that argument aside.

Is there a link between a high percentage of federal land and low per-student school spending?

We looked at Census Bureau figures on school spending and on federal land ownership by state.

Turns out the 15 states that spend the least on education have wildly varying percentages of federal land. Granted, the federal government owns more than 36 percent of bottom-dwelling Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Colorado.

But the federal government only owns between 2-8 percent of most of the other bottom 15 — including Oklahoma, Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, South Dakota, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. The final member of the low-spending 15 is Florida — 10th from the bottom with 13 percent of its land owned by the federal government.

Now, it’s true that the bottom three — Arizona, Utah and Idaho all have a very high percentage of land owned by the feds. But No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Mississippi have almost no federal land in their borders.

Then what do the states with the lowest per-student have in common?

Well, in 13 of 15 low-spending states, Republicans control both legislative chambers and the governorship, according to a state by state tally by Politico. The other two — Colorado and Kentucky have split legislative control.

Now, that might not explain low school spending — but it fits the facts better than federal land ownership.