A Kid With A Fishing Pole: The Eternal Optimist

A few weeks ago my grandsons and their parents were up for a visit to enjoy the cool Payson air while escaping the 110’s in the Valley. We took a trip up to the Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery in conjunction with our plan to play in the creek afterward.

The boys were impressed with the number of fish in the hatchery. They loved seeing the giant trout in the Display Pond, the tiger trout in a couple of the first raceways, the thousands of rainbows in the other raceways, and even the youngest and smallest trout up at the top of the hill by the visitor center. They enjoyed feeding them trout pellets and watching the trout splash as the fish tried to grab the pellets on the water surface.

If you haven’t taken your kids or grandkids to the hatchery, I’d suggest a visit!

Seeing trout in the thousands does something to a kid. They see all kinds of possibilities for their fishing success. We drove down the hill and stopped at a spot where I knew the boys could play in the creek and parents and grandparents would have great shade as we watched.

When we approached the creek, there were two trout sitting at the tail of the pool just saying to the boys, “Here I am, try to catch me!”

That was all it took. We had no fishing gear with us at all, just our “creeking” nets to catch bugs in the creek. Owen, my 9-year-old grandson, immediately concocted plans to make a fishing rod and line out of a stick and a reed. He just needed a hook. He convinced dad to start whittling a hook, until we realized that grandma had a safety pin that could be fashioned into a great hook!

Now for bait. The boys started looking for bugs in the creek. Several caddisfly larvae ended up in their net to choose from, so we were set.

Of course Ayden, my 5-year-old grandson, needed a fishing rig too. So he began making his fishing rod, and lo and behold, Papa had another safety pin on his key ring.

While we continued looking for bugs, we found some tossed fishing line in amongst the rocks. Owen immediately upgraded the plan to incorporate dad’s whittling into a float, tied the safety pin on the fishing line, and found a great location to drop his offering to the trout.

There was absolutely no doubt in his mind that those two trout would be ours in just a matter of minutes!

The image of my grandsons scampering around to make this plan happen continues to make me smile weeks later. We eventually had to pull them away from the creek to head back to town, but only after a promise to come back with proper fishing gear to try our skills on Tonto Creek the next day.

By that time, Owen wanted to catch a trout on a fly from Tonto Creek. He had been perfecting his roll casts at the Green Valley Lakes and was doing well with sunfish, so we headed to Tonto the next day. He had never caught a trout in a creek before, but he was sure with his newly practiced skills, it would not be a problem.

We found a nice hole, with a minimal amount of brush and trees and he began fishing. He had an indicator and a small zebra midge on his rig, and was putting his casts right where he needed to put them. We just needed a cooperative trout or two.

He had some near misses as a trout took his indicator down, but he missed the strike. A few minutes later, he had one on briefly before it got off. By then, he got the hang of it in a big way and caught and released four trout on his first stream fly fishing trip!

I don’t think he had any doubts that he was going to catch fish. The smiles, high fives, and the care my grandson took unhooking the trout and releasing them from the net was something that I don’t think I’ll ever forget.

As proud as I’m sure he was of his success, it can’t compare with how proud I am of him.