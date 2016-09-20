A Life Of Adventure, A Love Of Rim Country

Jim Hagen fell in love with Rim Country at age 11. Pushing 90 this year, his heart is happy to call this place home, many moves and adventures later.

“I fell in love with the Rim Country as a boy. Through the years I hiked the trails, fished the streams and the Rim Country became a part of me,” he says.

James “Jim” Hagen was born in 1926 in St. Louis, Mo. His family moved to Arizona “around 1929” in a Model T Ford. He graduated from Emerson Grade School in Phoenix 1938, and from North Phoenix in 1944. The joys of Eagle Scouting filled his youthful years.

An eight-hour bus trip on the Apache Trail first delivered Jim to the Payson area in 1941, arriving in Camp Geronimo. He still recalls hiking with a group of older boys to Hellsgate, an eight-mile trek from Bear Flat. Jim fondly recalls key events from his life at Camp Geronimo in the early 1940s — at that time across from Kohl’s Ranch.

He describes rising at 4 a.m. in 1942, as an assistant cook that summer, to get the stoves lit and hot for the cook’s arrival.

A year later, while serving as co-director for the handicraft lodge, the U.S. Forest Service conscripted Jim from the camp to fight three different forest fires: the 20,000-acre/11-day Boulder Mountain Fire, the two-day Mazatzal Fire, and the one-day Cherry Point Fire on the face of the Mogollon Rim.

Five years later, Jim served Camp Geronimo as athletic director for the summer camp. Ironically, his primary responsibility was the swimming pool, even though Jim survived not one, but two, near-drownings as a child.

In 1944, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve aviation cadet program, and trained for three years. Near the end of his advanced training, he vividly recalls his third brush with death: “In 1947, during a night formation flight, the flight leader got lost ... broke formation and each plane was on its own. Procedure took me west to the first recognizable feature, Mobile bay; a long way from Pensacola. Heading back eastward, engine failure caused me to bail out of the plane at 400-foot altitude.”

Jim describes meeting his future wife, Marlene, at Phoenix College in 1948.

He says, “ by semester’s end we were engaged, and we married July 31, 1948.”

Jim’s first job at Reynolds Aluminum lasted about a year, “until massive layoffs” forced him to “work harder at finding a job than most people work on the job.”

His efforts yielded a choice of five; he selected a Motorola draftsman position.

He remained active as a Scoutmaster and in church, as his three children arrived in the world: Robert, Daniel and Elizabeth.

The entire family began suffering from allergies and asthma in the Valley, and in 1957 the Hagens moved to Riverside, Calif., where Jim progressed through a series of engineering and program manager positions, culminating in running a training system called MILES (Multiple Laser Engagement System).

He also helped develop a self-protection system for the presidential Air Force One aircraft, still in use today.

His work took him to England, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, Korea and other locations.

Jim owns several patents.

In 1957 Jim also applied for a “lease lot” in Christopher Creek — a location which to this day still has a Payson address. Lessees needed to compete an on-property cabin within a year.

Jim explains that he and his family “had many Bush and Beeline highway adventures as we started by first building the most urgent structure — an outhouse!”

Jim states that numerous weekend jaunts from California and a vacation trip to Christopher Creek finally got the cabin built.

Jim says, “Over the years the cabin at Christopher was our retreat from the pressures of the workday world. Our love for Arizona rubbed off on the children and the cabin is a favorite of all.

“We were here during major floods and appreciated having a cabin that was high and dry.

“I do not miss the California earthquakes.”

He always knew he wanted to retire to the area, to paint and write, which is just what he did.

Smiling, he says, “The Rim Country is a great place to spend an evening on a mountain top, spread out on a blanket and gazing at the magnificence of the heavens with no city light contamination.”

Describing himself, Jim says, “I’m a very ordinary person who has lived a full life and lived it to the hilt. My motto might well be ‘To live and let live: to love and be loved.’ I have always felt deeply what I have been given and have tried in my own way to pay back to the world what was given to me. The world owes me nothing and I owe the world everything.”