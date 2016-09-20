Lightning Caused Fulton Fire Caused Alarm In Rim Country This Weekend

The lightning-caused Fulton Fire this week continued to cause problems for people driving on Highway 260, 25 miles east of Payson, and alarm Rim Country residents as a result of widespread smoke.

The small fire sent smoke drifting across the highway, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to repeatedly limit traffic flow on the highway. Crews limited the highway to one lane, in part to allow fire crews to move freely.

APS also shut down a power line atop the Rim to protect firefighters in the area.

By Friday, the Forest Service had dispatched four Hotshot crews, one type 2 engine crew, two bulldozers, an ambulance and a helicopter to deal with the fire, which started on Sept. 12. A total of 215 firefighters worked the fire through the weekend, with intermittent road closures of Hwy 260 due to heavy smoke.

Firefighters mostly monitored the fire, which burned in rugged terrain making a direct attack dangerous. On Sunday the fire hit 175 acres.

The increased chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday should dampen the fire.

Meanwhile, crews continue to monitor the 375-acre Mount Ord fire at milepost 223 between Payson and Fountain Hills. The Forest Service has closed the road up to Mt. Ord as a 10-man crew with four engines focuses on protecting the numerous communications towers atop the peak. The low intensity fire is generally serving to thin overgrown thickets and remove downed wood.

Another lightning caused fire southwest of Pinedale grew to 200 acres over the weekend, but continued to burn through debris on the ground on the edge of the area burned by the Rodeo Chediski Fire.

Crews also continued to monitor the Pinchot Fire near Clint’s Well. Firefighters plan to take advantage of the cool wet conditions to let the fire grow to perhaps 5,000 acres. The low-intensity ground fire is burning six miles southwest of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.

Fire crews are also letting the 1,200-acre Sam Jim Fire burn through ponderosa pine and mixed conifer on north of Highway 260 atop the Rim, about four miles south of Chevelon Lake.

Several large fires continue to burn near the Grand Canyon, including the 14,500-acre Fuller Fire and a 1,200-acre prescribed burn north of the canyon.