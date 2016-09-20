One More Crash Pushes Pine Fire To The Limit

On Sept. 15, a young woman lost control of her SUV and crashed into the guardrail a few miles from the Highway 87 and 260 turnoff on top of the Rim.

The accident came in the middle of a flurry of calls for medical assistance, said Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Chief Gary Morris.

“We had four overlapping simultaneous incidences that consumed all of our paramedics,” said Morris.

The first call came from the Tonto Natural Bridge where an elderly gentleman with a heart condition needed assistance. Pine paramedics ended up taking him to Payson.

Soon after that call came in, a 79-year-old man needed help in Strawberry after he lost control while walking down a steep street with a

walker.

“He was on a very steep side street in Strawberry and tumbled off the side of the road,” said Morris.

The man fell 20 to 25 feet down slope where a bush broke his fall, preventing him from falling at least another 30 feet.

“He was not seriously injured, (but) he was transported to the hospital (by Rural Metro ambulance services from Payson),” said Morris.

Then came the call for the accident.

The incident was reported to DPS a little after noon.

“This was a one-vehicle rollover collision,” said the DPS office. “The vehicle came to rest against the guardrail on the shoulder ... the cause of the collision is unknown, but an investigation is currently underway.”

Morris said that by this time, Pine Strawberry first responders had to seek assistance from Blue Ridge.

Those on scene said the woman, estimated to be in her mid-20s, was not wearing a seatbelt.

While Morris taxed his long unused patient skills at the accident scene, a call came in to assist a stroke victim in Pine.

Both the woman from the car accident and the stroke victim had to be flown to Valley hospitals for treatment.

Morris said in a feat of timing, the two helicopters landed 30 miles apart at the same time — all while using the same radio channel.

“They had to make sure each understood which helicopter was which,” said Morris.

The four calls stretched PSFD resources to the max. Both ambulances were out at the first two calls, so PSFD had to call Payson and Blue Ridge for back up.

“If there had been more than one car in the accident, we would have been stretched almost too far,” said Morris.