Special Programs Planned

Dementia caregiver training
Rim Country Health and Powell Place are presenting Dementia 101, Module 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the RCH Community Room.
The class is offered to anyone interested in the treatment and care of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
The class is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but be sure to be early. Wine and cheese will be served.
RSVP to Christine Zuber, social services director/ BAI certified trainer at 928-474-1120.
Rim Country Health is located at 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson.
Banner Brain Health Program
A Banner Brain Health Program is planned from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
To register for the event, please call 602-839-6850 or email at baiinfo@bannerhealth.com
