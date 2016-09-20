Breaking News

Fulton Fire grows to 1,100 acres September 20, 2016

Special Programs Planned

As of Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Dementia caregiver training

Rim Country Health and Powell Place are presenting Dementia 101, Module 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the RCH Community Room.

The class is offered to anyone interested in the treatment and care of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

The class is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but be sure to be early. Wine and cheese will be served.

RSVP to Christine Zuber, social services director/ BAI certified trainer at 928-474-1120.

Rim Country Health is located at 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson.

Banner Brain Health Program

A Banner Brain Health Program is planned from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.

To register for the event, please call 602-839-6850 or email at baiinfo@bannerhealth.com

