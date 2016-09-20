Special Programs Planned

Dementia caregiver training

Rim Country Health and Powell Place are presenting Dementia 101, Module 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the RCH Community Room.

The class is offered to anyone interested in the treatment and care of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

The class is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but be sure to be early. Wine and cheese will be served.

RSVP to Christine Zuber, social services director/ BAI certified trainer at 928-474-1120.

Rim Country Health is located at 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson.

Banner Brain Health Program

A Banner Brain Health Program is planned from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.

To register for the event, please call 602-839-6850 or email at baiinfo@bannerhealth.com