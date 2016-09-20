Tonto National Forest's Officials Plan Land Management Meeting In Payson This Week

Forest officials will host a series of upcoming “Needs for Change” public meetings to provide an overview of the Tonto National Forest’s Land Management Planning process.

Officials also will share findings of the newly released Draft Assessment, discuss how it will guide development of the revised plan, and gather feedback on Needs for Change themes. Participants will also be informed on how to comment on the Draft Assessment and Needs for Change themes.

Meeting times are 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will take place on:

• Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at the Julia Randall Elementary School, 600 S. Green Valley Parkway in Payson, Ariz.

• Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at High Desert Middle School, 4000 High Desert Drive in Globe, Ariz.

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, at the Pleasant Valley Community Center, N. Arizona Highway 288 in Young, Ariz.

Additional meetings are scheduled to take place in Cave Creek, Mesa and Phoenix between Oct. 4-12.

More information about the meetings and Forest Planning process is available online at www.tontoplan.org.

The Tonto National Forest Plan Revision is a collaborative effort to revise the Land and Resources Management Plan for the forest.