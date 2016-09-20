Tough Start For Boys Soccer

Payson, which was 0-4 in power points games this season (0-8 all games) heading into Saturday’s game at Show Low, doesn’t return home until 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 against Snowflake.

After opening with an 11-0 loss at home against Camp Verde on Aug. 30 and falling to Flagstaff Northland Prep 4-1 at home on Sept. 1, the Longhorns went 0-4 in the Show Low Invitational on Sept. 9-10 then lost 4-0 at Camp Verde on Sept. 13 and 13-0 at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Sept. 15.

In the Show Low tournament, Payson lost 12-1 to Blue Ridge and 4-3 to Holbrook on Sept. 9. On Sept. 10, the Longhorns lost 2-0 to St. Johns and 3-1 to Eagar Round Valley.