Understanding Your Options As A Medicare Beneficiary

Medicare provides choices to beneficiaries as to how they receive their benefits. It’s an important decision and merits careful consideration. All too often people rush into a decision, which might be a poor decision for their needs.

Fundamentally, there are three ways to receive one’s Medicare benefits:

Original Medicare, and the option of adding a Part D Rx drug plan. Original Medicare and the addition of a Medicare Supplement, and the option of adding a Part D Rx drug plan. Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C.

Medicare Part A

Original Medicare is divided into Parts A and B. (Part D is for prescription drug coverage). For example, Medicare Part A is primarily for hospital admissions. In 2016 there’s a $1,288 hospital deductible per period of care, which is 60 days.

Medicare Part A has daily co-pays for unusually long hospital stays, starting at day 60, and it has a $161 per day co-pay for extended skilled and rehabilitative care on days 20 through 100. This is for a skilled level of medically related care — not custodial care. Medicare does not cover long-term care.

Medicare Part B

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits, outpatient surgery, ambulances (including air-evac), emergency room visits when NOT admitted, tests and diagnostics, etc. In 2016 Medicare Part B has a $166 one-time annual deductible, then Medicare pays 80 percent of approved charges. Providers can elect to charge an additional 15 percent called the “Excess.” When a provider “accepts assignment” it does NOT mean she is waiving the 20 percent, but that she does not charge the additional 15 percent. The beneficiary is still liable for the 20 percent.

In 2016 for those new to Medicare there’s a $121.80 monthly charge for Medicare Part B (could be less if you’re already in Medicare). Those with higher incomes may pay more. If a beneficiary starts taking Social Security benefits at age 62, they will automatically be enrolled in Medicare Part B. If delaying Social Security benefits, one will need to contact the Social Security administration a few months before turning 65. Medicare coverage starts the first day of the month you turn 65.

Traditional Medicare Supplements

Medicare beneficiaries may elect to add a Medicare Supplement to help address these gaps. Medicare establishes the template for coverage, and insurance companies offer that particular template at a given price. This makes it easier for beneficiaries to compare plans from company to company, since a given letter plan is identical coverage.

Then why not just buy the cheapest one? One reason is ongoing yearly rate increases. All insurance companies can and do raise rates. Some insurance companies might offer a low price the first year, with definite marketing strategies to raise one’s rate (perhaps dramatically), starting next year, or sooner.

“No problem. I’ll just change to a different company if that happens.” Not so fast. When someone is turning 65, or getting Medicare Part B for the first time, they have a “Guaranteed Issue” window. The insurance company is required to take them without qualifying health questions. But in Arizona (some states differ) once this window closes one might be unable to answer the health questions to qualify for coverage with a different company. Thus, a company that charges more the first year may be a better, less costly and more secure choice for the long run.

Types of Medicare Supplements

Beneficiaries have choices of Plans A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M, N and high deductible Plan F. Fortunately Medicare provides an excellent chart and other resources to make help clarify the choices. Still, it can get at least a little confusing.

I call Plans F and G the Cadillac plans. Plan F covers all the gaps, if Medicare first approves the charge. Plan G covers everything that F does, except the one time Part B yearly deductible. It is well worth noting the difference in premium one pays for Plan F when compared to Plan G. Often it’s wise to pay the Part B deductible yourself, and save money with a Plan G.

Plan N could be considered a mid-level plan, and usually has a lower premium. It covers the Part A hospital charges the same as plans F and G; however, on Part B one pays the annual deductible (as one does in Plan G) but also picks up a $20 co-pay for doctor visits. Unlike Plans F and G, Plan N does NOT cover the 15 percent excess.

With a traditional Medicare Supplement one needs only ask if the provider accepts Medicare. All Medicare Supple­ments (whichever one you choose) work with original Medicare in the same way. You never need to check if a provider takes a given company’s Medicare Supplement. One of the pluses of traditional Supplements is you need not worry about a limited network of providers, nor do you need to get referrals to see specialists. It’s all based on original Medicare.

Medicare Part D

If a beneficiary elects original Medicare or original Medicare with a supplement, they can elect to add prescription drug coverage. A window opens when they first become eligible for Medicare (including Medicare Disability Beneficiaries under age 65). Plus, a window to change Part D Rx plans occurs every year between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, called open enrollment. Anyone can elect to change Rx plans during the annual open enrollment period without having to answer qualifying health questions.

Medicare has an excellent website, www.medicare.gov. Just enter your prescriptions and the computer shops all the plans offered in your area. It’s wise to compare your prescription drug plan every year during the annual open enrollment period. Your plan may change its formulary (list of available prescriptions). What was covered this year may not be covered the next year, or it could be placed in a different tier (co-pay). Medicare Advantage Part C

Medicare Advantage usually combines Medicare Parts A, B and D into one program. Some companies add limited coverage for dental and/or vision. Your choice of Medicare Advantage plans depends on where you live. The plan must offer coverage in your county of residence.

Medicare Advantage plans work differently than original Medicare. In fact, Medicare Advantage is NOT, I repeat, is NOT a Medicare Supplement. It is against regulations for agents to refer to it in this way, or even hint that it is the same.

Companies that offer Medicare Advantage plans are required to thoroughly train and test their agents every year. The plan’s “Summary of Benefits” must be reviewed, and several crucial disclosures must be made. A decision to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan should never be made quickly, for example at the end of a marketing seminar “just because other people are signing up.”

Take the information home. Review it carefully. Ask questions. Be clear about all the co-pays and potential out-of-pocket expenses. Check the provider directory and the prescription Rx list. What can be attractive is (usually) a lower monthly premium. However, a lower premium does not necessarily mean lower cost.

Furthermore, when beneficiaries join a Medicare Advantage plan they may not be able to answer the health questions to qualify to get their Medicare Supplement back.

Medicare does provide a one-year trial period in certain situations, for example, if one enrolls in Medicare Advantage when they first become eligible for Medicare at 65. See Section 3 on page 21 of Medicare’s publication Choosing a Medigap Policy for a list of guaranteed issue situations.

In most cases a Medicare Advantage enrollee must take the drug coverage that comes inside the plan. You cannot get a Medicare Advantage plan and add a separate Part D drug plan. If you do, you will be dis-enrolled from the previous plan you signed up for. This can be true even if the Medicare Advantage plan you chose does not have a drug benefit.

Conclusion

Explore your options and be well-informed. If you choose to work with an agent, ask if they are independent and represent several companies, or if they are a “captive agent” with only one. A captive agent may still be experienced and helpful — you simply need to know. Medicare itself provides excellent publications and websites to assist you. When you take the time to understand your options, you always feel better about your choices.

About the author

Tom Russell is an independent health insurance broker with 22 years of service to residents of the Rim Country, specializing in all types of Medicare and Affordable Care Act health plans, and long-term care insurance. Visit www.tomrussellinsurance.com or call 928-474-1233. His office is behind Fargo’s Steakhouse in Payson.