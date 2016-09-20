Veterans Should Know This Well-Kept Secret

If you ask an elderly veteran if they are aware that they may be able to qualify for an additional pension from the VA, they will probably tell you, “I’m not eligible because I wasn’t injured in the war.” This is a common misconception that keeps many vets from tapping into a benefit that they deserve.

The fact is elderly or disabled vets and their widows can qualify for large sums of money, but they have to apply for the funds. There are several veteran pensions, but the pension designed to help elderly veterans and veterans’ widows pay for costly home care, assisted living expenses, and/or nursing home costs is called the Special Monthly Pension with Aid and Attendance.

The Special Monthly Pension with Aid and Attendance is the government’s best kept secret. I cannot tell you how many seniors have told me that they called the Veterans Affairs and were told that this pension does not exist, or that they do not qualify.

The pension really does exist, but learning how to qualify your family member for this benefit takes careful planning. To qualify for this pension, veterans must be disabled, or age 65, served 90 days in active service with at least one day during a declared time of war (World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the Gulf War) and have been honorably discharged.

Why should you investigate this? Of the over 23 million vets in the U.S. who could qualify for this benefit, only approximately 153,000 vets are now receiving the pension.

Success is all in the paperwork. The paperwork might feel pretty extensive for the vet’s application to be complete. Done right, the application could be approved in about 90 days. If done incorrectly, the vet has to wait one year to reapply. Currently the average wait is usually eight months for approval, but the first check will be retro- active to the month the application arrived at the VA.

Most vets who have financial resources will be in one of two situations: Pre-planning for the application for this Aid & Attendance pension or crisis planning when they need the benefit now due to their current costs for home care, medications, assisted living expenses or nursing home costs.

No matter which situation your family member is in, financial qualification for the benefit is necessary. And that’s where you need the assistance of a financial adviser who can guide you through the process and help you with your current investment situation.

To financially qualify for this Aid & Attendance pension, the vet may need to re-structure their personal assets first, and then show the monthly health care expenses they have for their own care or for their spouse. Ideally, to qualify for this monthly pension, on paper the vet’s expenses will almost exceed their monthly income.

There are special forms to fill out which will need to be completed and sent in with the application to indicate the monthly and annual expenses, along with a doctor’s report and/or a facility report that shows the expenses charged to the vet and their spouse or to the veteran’s widow.

Many vets have assets and financial resources that far exceed the limits the Veterans Affairs requires. His or her assets can be repositioned or restructured to allow the vet to financially qualify for the benefit. By having clear guidance from a financial adviser who specializes in this program the vet can qualify for a pension they probably didn’t even know existed. Just be sure to complete any restructuring or re-positioning work with the assets before submitting the application for the Aid & Attendance pension, or there may be disqualification for the pension by not meeting the very strict financial requirements of the VA.

A word of caution! Do not let an agent complete the application to the Veterans Affairs. While this may be a service that sounds attractive, a Jan. 3, 2007 directive from the Department of Veterans to all its regional offices and centers indicated that the actions associated with representation for a VA claimant who is applying for benefits is prohibited.

Representation may include gathering information necessary to file a claim to file for benefits, preparing claim forms, submitting information to the VA and communicating with the VA on a claimant’s behalf. It’s better to ask the agent for an outline or some specific information about what will be necessary to prepare for the application and also receive the necessary forms for you to process the claim with the VA. This will make the application process so much easier and it’s a safer way to avoid any snafus with the VA and its employees.

Where can you get more information about the Aid & Attendance pension for wartime vets? You can always contact the Veterans Service Officer in your county about this benefit or look on the VA website: www.VA.gov. Attend a talk or workshop about the benefit to find out more information and to ask some questions.

Two programs on the benefit are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson. An RSVP is required to attend, call 24/7, 1-800-901-7179.

Whether you’re in a crisis mode or in a pre-planning mode for this pension benefit, you need the information to help you make a decision. By doing some planning now, the transition can be much easier when you actually need some financial assistance to help you pay for care later on. If you’re in a crisis mode and your monthly expenses for care are quickly draining your savings and investment accounts, be sure to find a qualified financial adviser who can help you with the Aid & Attendance benefits you so rightly deserve.

There are vets who do not have many assets and will need this pension. Some may not even have enough money to last a few more months. Finding out about the Aid & Attendance pension may be a real godsend.

Yes, the Aid & Attendance benefit has been one of the government’s best-kept secrets. Until now. Don’t wait any longer to access this benefit you earned through your service in our military. It can help you to breathe a big sigh of relief financially and be prepared for the future when your health changes.

About the author

Kevin Hamilton owns and operates Hamilton Wealth Group in Phoenix. He has been in financial planning services for 28 years and working with veterans, helping them apply for secondary VA pension for seven years, traveling around the country presenting the information he will offer at the Sept. 22 programs in Payson.

In 2014 CBS 5 news did a feature on Hamilton and his work.

For more information about the Aid & Attendance veterans programs, contact Hamilton at 480-256-VETS (8387) or email: hamiltonkevin@live.com.