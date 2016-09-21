Almost All Pusd Teachers Will Qualify For 'Merit Pay' Bonus

Almost all of the teachers in the Payson Unified School District can expect to get a roughly $2,500 “merit pay” boost this year, under the formula approved last week by the Payson School Board.

The state’s voters in 2000 approved Proposition 301, which established a classroom site fund paid for out of a little more than half a cent boost in the statewide sales tax. The proposition earmarked 40 percent of the money for “merit pay.”

The proposition also specified that any system for handing out the merit raises had to win the approval of 70 percent of the teachers in the district, Director of Student Achievement Brenda Case told the school board. Some 94 percent of the district’s teachers approved the formula this year, she noted.

The Payson Unified School District requires each teacher who wants to get the merit pay to come up with three goals for the year. The teacher must hit at least 80 percent of the goal to get the raise — with one-third of the merit boost coming for each goal achieved.

“In 2016-17, each teacher has to write three SMART goals focused on student achievement,” said Case.

Payson schools superintendent Grey Wyman said the district reviews the goals proposed by each teacher to make sure they’re rigorous and measurable.

The goals can be based on a wide variety of measurements, including the AzMERIT test.

However, Case noted that teachers can’t actually use the AzMERIT test, which is the key focus of student achievement testing for the district.

That’s because the AzMERIT test results come too late in the year for the teachers to qualify for the bonus based on the results.

Moreover, the AzMERIT tests don’t cover many classes, like music, art, business, agriculture, Spanish and other electives.

“The recommendation is that each teacher that achieves at least 80 percent of the three SMART goals gets get 100 percent of the merit pay,” said Case. “If they meet at least 80 percent of two goals, then get 66 percent of the merit pay.”

Arizona has one of the nation’s lowest starting salaries for teachers, according to a variety of national measurements. (for a summary see: http://www.teacherportal.com/teacher-salaries-by-state/)

Teacherportal set the starting salary in Arizona at $31,874 and the average teacher salary in the state at $49,885.

Only Maine, Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and South Dakota had lower starting salaries — although not more than $1,000 lower in most cases.

New Jersey had the highest starting salary at more than $48,000.

New York had the highest average salary at more than $75,000.

Last year, about 95 percent of the teachers got the merit pay increase by meeting their targets, said Wyman.