Lawmakers Score Poorly On Schools

Rim Country’s state representatives fared poorly when it comes to support for public education in a report released by education advocacy groups.

Senator Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake) heads the Senate education committee and is part owner of a charter school in Snowflake, but got a 13 percent rating from AZ Schools Now based on her votes in the last two legislative sessions.

Representatives Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) did no better. They also earned a 13 percent ranking.

The only pro-school measure the three District 6 representatives supported was a bill that this year restored the 30 percent cut in vocational education they approved last year.

AZ Schools Now was formed by a coalition of education groups, including the Arizona Parent Teachers Association, the Arizona Education Association, the Arizona School Boards Association, the Children’s Action Alliance and Support our Schools of Arizona.

The group is lobbying to boost school spending and stop the diversion of money from public schools to private schools. Arizona currently ranks 48th or 50th on per student school spending, depending on which survey you use.

The Arizona Legislature slashed school funding during the recession more deeply than any other state.

This year, lawmakers did settle a lawsuit that will put an extra $350 million annually into K-12 schools for the next decade. All three Rim Country lawmakers supported that measure, which wasn’t included on the AZ Schools Now scorecard. About 60 percent of the money will come from the state lands trust, which is earmarked for schools anyway. The measure restored about 18 percent of the money the Legislature cut from K-12 schools during the recession.

The rating was based on how lawmakers voted on nine bills that affected public schools. The only pro-education bill they supported got unanimous support in both chambers. The report said Barton, Thorpe and Allen voted on the anti-public-schools side of the following bills in 2015:

SB 1476: The budget bill cut $146 million from public education including $113 million for textbooks. The vote in the Senate was 16-13. The vote in the House was 32-37.

HB 2153: The bill greatly expanded tax credits for businesses making donations to private schools. The bill will lift the cap on total tax credits by 20 percent annually. In the upcoming fiscal year, that will reduce state revenues by an estimated $62 million. Vote in the Senate was 16-13. Vote in the House was 32-27.

SB 1188: Increased income tax deductions for businesses by an estimated $31 million. Senate vote: 16-13. House vote: 32-27.

SB 1332: Expanded vouchers for private schools to include anyone living on a reservation — roughly 70,000 students. The vouchers could cost millions, but likely won’t cover the full cost of tuition at a private school. Senate vote: 20 to 10. House Vote: 31-28.

HB 2676: Gave utility companies a sales tax exemption for some sales of electricity or natural gas at a cost to the state of an estimated $7 million this year, rising to $21 million in 2018. Senate vote: 21 to 8. House vote: 36-24.

SB 1279: Expanded private school vouchers to all students in the state who qualify for free and reduced lunches based on federal poverty guidelines. That would have covered about half the students in the state and could have shifted hundreds of millions of dollars from public to private schools. The Senate voted 17 to 13 to approve the measure, but it never came to a vote in the House.

SB 1280: Expands eligibility for taxpayer-provided vouchers to pay for tuition at private schools. Previous restrictions limited the program and its cost to the budget. Senate vote: 17 to 13. House vote: 33 to 23.

SB 1525: Restored funding for Joint Technical Education District classes, which offer vocational classes in high schools throughout the state. Lawmakers cut the funding in 2015. The restoration included additional reporting and accountability provisions. Senate vote: 29-0. House vote: 60-0.

SB 1538 and HB 2707: These votes would have restored education funding cut in the larger budget bills, including $116 million for classroom supplies, textbooks and technology. Both failed in the House and Senate. Senate vote: 12 to 17. House vote: 24 to 36.