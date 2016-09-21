Payson High School Students Learn Of Options After Graduation

On Friday, Sept. 9, Payson High School students spent the morning learning what it takes to make the next step after high school.

From freshmen to seniors, the student body roamed the campus learning about getting into a college, trade school, or the military.

The Wilson Dome had tables with representatives from institutions available to speak with students. Colleges talked about what courses they offered. The Payson Police and Fire departments talked about careers. Nursing programs talked about the medical profession. Members from all the branches of the military took time to meet and speak with students.

PHS principal Brian Mabb said the day was designed to help all grade levels plan for the direction they hoped to take in life.

“The dome has colleges and career information,” he said. “In rooms around campus, breakout sessions with guidance gives grade-specific information and credit analysis.”

The reality is, from the moment a freshman hits the high school campus, every class will lead to options after school — or not.

Research shows that simply giving students information on how to apply for college and scholarships increases the college attendance rates.

Students struggle to navigate the confusing waters of college. Many give up, as evidenced the Payson’s relatively low college attendance rate.

But living in an Arizona county with the least number of college-degreed people, it’s not a surprise that many Payson students don’t consider college as an option.

Research shows that the most important contributing factor determining whether a student will go onto college is whether their parent went to college. So PHS is trying to get the information and support to students. The College and Career Day launches that effort.

Mabb said another area on campus had information on the all important Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is critical to students getting financial aid.

“In order to get merit- or need-based scholarships, the FAFSA must be filled out,” he said.

Colleges, from community two-year institutions to four-year institutions now base all of their giving off of the FAFSA. This year, FAFSA will start accepting applications in October, rather than January. Parents may use their tax information from 2015, instead of scrambling to get their 2016 taxes filed in order to fill out the application.

Mabb said the high school offers two FAFSA nights for parents and students to come and learn how to fill out the online application — Thursday, Sept. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 2. Both nights will start at 5:30 p.m. and be held in rooms on the high school campus.

Mabb said he often hears students doubt they could ever qualify for financial aid.

“If you don’t fill out the FAFSA, there will be no funds,” said Mabb. “FAFSA is kind of the gatekeeper.”

Mabb said the PHS website offers links and information to college entrance tests such as the ACT and SAT, scholarship opportunities and information on how dual credit and AP classes will apply to college.

During a breakout session in the auditorium, PHS guidance director Linda Griffith spent time explaining to students the ins and outs of taking the ACT and SAT.

“Who has to take an ACT?” she asked the students. “Only those students interested in going to a university.”

She told them how to get their scores. Payson only serves as a proctor site for the ACT and not the SAT. Colleges don’t necessarily need both tests for applications and students can take the test after graduation.

“I’m all about keeping doors open for you to have more choices,” she said. “Don’t close the doors.”