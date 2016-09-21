Time To Rosin Up The Bow

It’s time to get out and get entertained and that’s what the 46th Anniversary Vertielee Floyd Old Time Fiddlin’ Arizona State Championships, Country Acoustic Celebration and the Old Time Opry promise.

Friday evening, Sept. 23, the weekend kicks off right with Payson’s patented Old Time Opry concert at Payson’s Longhorn Auditorium at the Payson High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. show.

This year’s Opry features the western swing and cowboy songs of the biggest little band in the land, The Western Flyers, as well as The Purple Hulls bluegrass band (read more about these featured artists in accompanying stories).

Guests can also expect to hear from special guests the DeRusha Family Band and maybe even the current, three-time Arizona State fiddle champion Joseph Turner.

Admission is $8. Tickets are available at the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism office, 1000 W. Country Club Drive in Green Valley Park.

The 46th Anniversary Old Time Fiddlin’ Arizona State Championships start Saturday morning, with the state’s top fiddler crowned Sunday afternoon. There is much to enjoy in between.

Gates of the Payson Event Center open at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $5 for the entire contest day! The Fiddle-in Bands competition and Old Time Fiddling age group competition and some scheduled entertainment are planned throughout the day. This will be followed by the newest addition to the festivities — the very first Masters Hot Bow competition. This is an open, knock your socks off, bring all ya got, fiddle blowout, aimed at the best fiddlers in Arizona, and beyond. And there’s a $1,001 winner take all prize for the fiddler with the most impressive tunes.

The DeRusha Family Band is featured in a program from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday at the special dinner concert and informal jam by the fire. The band is the 2015 Bands competition winner.

The dinner includes pulled pork and all the fixin’s, including a sweet treat at the end. Gates open at 5 p.m. for this wonderful fiddle-n-feed event, and the cost is only $10 for dinner and the show!

Sunday morning, as always, gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and the free Gospel Time will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 10:30 a.m., with The Purple Hulls offering a short performance, there will also be some open stage time for the fiddlers who want to perform gospel tunes.

At 11 a.m. the Grand Championship fiddle divisions start and the new 2016 Arizona State Fiddling Champion will be crowned. Admission is $5 for the championship rounds. The day’s activities typically conclude between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, please call Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 928-472-5110.