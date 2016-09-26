First Letter To An Editor

Editor:

This is the first time I have ever written to a newspaper editor. I receive the Roundup by mail to my home in Phoenix. Last week’s two papers had two incredible articles. The first was your coverage of the eagles and their return to a stronger population. Hopefully Game and Fish will be more proactive at ensuring these birds are well protected. Forget about the fact that they are the national bird of this country, they are incredibly beautiful both in flight and at rest. I hope you will keep after Game and Fish to encourage their support of protecting the eagles.

The second item was in Friday’s paper when you wrote the editorial apology to Vera Eccles and her family. I know of no other paper in this state that has that volume of integrity. Well done!

Douglas Harter