Horns Host 10-Team Tourney

Payson High’s volleyball team hosts the 10-team Payson Invitational today and Saturday.

The Longhorns open the tournament at 10 a.m. today in Wilson Dome against Wickenburg.

They play Caesar Chavez at 10:45, Arizona Lutheran at 12:15 p.m. and close Pool A play against Lakeside Blue Ridge at 1:45.

Pool B features Northland Prep, Show Low, Eagar Round Valley, Apache Junction and Marana.

Some games will be played in the school gym.

Tournament matches are best of three with a score cap of 25 for the first two games and a score cap of 15 for game three. There’s no time limit.

Cross pool play begins at 3:30 with the final matches at 5:30.

Action resumes at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Payson carried a 3-3 record into its match at Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 21. That’s a rematch of the season-opening contest at Payson which the Falcons won 3-1 on Aug. 30.

Payson beat Page 3-1 on the road on Sept. 15 for its third straight victory. The Longhorns then lost 3-0 at Phoenix Northwest Christian on Sept. 20.