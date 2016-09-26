Breaking News

Horns Host 10-Team Tourney

Sammi Sokol receives a serve in the Longhorns’ 3-0 win over Camp Verde on Sept. 13 as Chloe Meeske looks on. Payson hosts nine other schools in the Payson Invitational today and Saturday. Payson’s first game is at 10 a.m. today at Wilson Dome.

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, September 23, 2016

Payson High’s volleyball team hosts the 10-team Payson Invitational today and Saturday.

The Longhorns open the tournament at 10 a.m. today in Wilson Dome against Wickenburg.

They play Caesar Chavez at 10:45, Arizona Lutheran at 12:15 p.m. and close Pool A play against Lakeside Blue Ridge at 1:45.

Pool B features Northland Prep, Show Low, Eagar Round Valley, Apache Junction and Marana.

Some games will be played in the school gym.

Tournament matches are best of three with a score cap of 25 for the first two games and a score cap of 15 for game three. There’s no time limit.

Cross pool play begins at 3:30 with the final matches at 5:30.

Action resumes at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Payson carried a 3-3 record into its match at Fountain Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 21. That’s a rematch of the season-opening contest at Payson which the Falcons won 3-1 on Aug. 30.

Payson beat Page 3-1 on the road on Sept. 15 for its third straight victory. The Longhorns then lost 3-0 at Phoenix Northwest Christian on Sept. 20.

