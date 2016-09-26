Breaking News

The Longhorns Played Their First Home Girls Soccer Game On Tuesday

Maddy Beier collides with a Chino Valley player in a battle for the ball.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, September 23, 2016

photo

Photo by Keith Morris

Emma Nelson dives for a nice save against Chino Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The Longhorns finally played their first home girls soccer game on Tuesday, welcoming Chino Valley to Rumsey Park.

Unfortunately, Payson came out on the short end of an 11-0 score.

But the Longhorns battled for 80 minutes as the young squad looks to improve with an eye on the future.

Most of the players also play in the junior varsity game, making it difficult.

However, head coach Leslie Fletcher Ayres has reason to be optimistic because the JV team has knocked off both one of the strongest programs in the state in Lakeside Blue Ridge, as well as Show Low.

