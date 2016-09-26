Outrageous System

Where’s the outrage?

It’s time for voters to rise up.

It’s time for a grassroots revolt.

It’s time we made health care a right of citizenship. We must guarantee care not just for retirees and veterans, but for everyone.

We have lost friends to the cruel injustice of our system.

We’ve seen young people full of promise die because they couldn’t afford to go to the doctor.

We’ve seen study after study demonstrating the wild inefficiencies of our profit-driven system.

We’ve seen the statistics that prove Americans pay three times as much for our inconsistent care as do other industrialized nations offering universal care.

So we must cheer the small, hard-fought victories of friends and neighbors like Susan — who fought the system and won.

She qualified for coverage under the Affordable Care Act — which promised a system in which insurance companies would compete for patients and federal subsidies.

The promise has proven increasingly hollow — especially in rural areas like Payson. Susan got a policy, paid the premiums — then discovered that her doctor and Banner Payson Medical Center had dropped their contracts with her plan.

Even then, she found the insurance company unwilling to let her out of the contract — and the obligation to pay the premiums. She had to go to court to get out of the contract — and now faces the still-daunting task of finding coverage.

As nearly as we can tell, by the time the smoke clears only one insurance plan will offer coverage in Gila County through the federally run health exchange.

Clearly, the Affordable Care Act has fallen short of its promise — and threatens to unravel in the months or years ahead.

But that doesn’t mean we should abandon the effort. Politicians who gloat over the failure without offering an alternative have betrayed the citizens they’re sworn to serve.

We need affordable, universal health care.

If the private, for-profit system can’t meet that need, then we must fashion a system that can.

Don’t tell us it’s too expensive.

Don’t tell us it’s unworkable.

Every other advanced industrial country is already doing it.

It’s time to be outraged.