Outrageous System

Where’s the outrage?
It’s time for voters to rise up.
It’s time for a grassroots revolt.
It’s time we made health care a right of citizenship. We must guarantee care not just for retirees and veterans, but for everyone.
We have lost friends to the cruel injustice of our system.
We’ve seen young people full of promise die because they couldn’t afford to go to the doctor.
We’ve seen study after study demonstrating the wild inefficiencies of our profit-driven system.
We’ve seen the statistics that prove Americans pay three times as much for our inconsistent care as do other industrialized nations offering universal care.
So we must cheer the small, hard-fought victories of friends and neighbors like Susan — who fought the system and won.
She qualified for coverage under the Affordable Care Act — which promised a system in which insurance companies would compete for patients and federal subsidies.
The promise has proven increasingly hollow — especially in rural areas like Payson. Susan got a policy, paid the premiums — then discovered that her doctor and Banner Payson Medical Center had dropped their contracts with her plan.
Even then, she found the insurance company unwilling to let her out of the contract — and the obligation to pay the premiums. She had to go to court to get out of the contract — and now faces the still-daunting task of finding coverage.
As nearly as we can tell, by the time the smoke clears only one insurance plan will offer coverage in Gila County through the federally run health exchange.
Clearly, the Affordable Care Act has fallen short of its promise — and threatens to unravel in the months or years ahead.
But that doesn’t mean we should abandon the effort. Politicians who gloat over the failure without offering an alternative have betrayed the citizens they’re sworn to serve.
We need affordable, universal health care.
If the private, for-profit system can’t meet that need, then we must fashion a system that can.
Don’t tell us it’s too expensive.
Don’t tell us it’s unworkable.
Every other advanced industrial country is already doing it.
It’s time to be outraged.
Comments
Ronald Hamric 3 days, 6 hours ago
That the ACA turned out to be the fiasco many said it would, is no surprise. One need only look at the history of the Federal government's involvement in such things. Just ask those trying to get their due help from the Veteran's Administration.That somehow healthcare should be made a right of citizenship sounds very much like the first step down the road of pure socialism. What would be next on the agenda, everyone has a right to a home, a vehicle, the latest fashions? Want to see where your proposal ultimately leads, you need look no further than Venezuela and those people's current plight. Try to get a handle on the emotional regarding the tragedies humankind faces every single day in one manner or another and look towards finding solutions that help with fixable problems without destroying the very nation we have all been blessed to be a part of.
Mike White 3 days, 4 hours ago
Health care is already a right of citizenship. So is owning a car and a house, having car and life insurance, and going to college. But it doesn't mean your neighbor has to pay for it. What we need are cost reductions in the medical industry and fewer tort suits. And a choice where you can buy, from competitive sources, catastrophic cost only medical insurance. Also, beef up the Health Savings Account program.
And take the high ObamaCare premiums you pay and use them instead for your office visits and tests. And then people won't be dying as you claim because they can't visit a doctor for $100.
Ronald Hamric 3 days, 2 hours ago
Mike , I understand where you are coming from, but those things you listed are not "rights". Citizens do have the "right" to Life, Liberty, and the PURSUIT of happiness". Nothing more, and nothing less. That "pursuit" can be taken as access to the individual opportunity to avail themselves of those items you mentioned.
Mike White 2 days, 23 hours ago
Well said.
Pat Randall 3 days, 3 hours ago
First off, why wasn't the letter complaining about health care not signed. Was it by someone that doesn't want to work to be able to buy insurance.. No where in our rights does it say we should have free medical care. If more people worked they could buy insurance, but they don't think they will need it and when they do they want someone else to pay for it. Govt. should stay out of it. Stop giving medical care to non citizens would be a good start.
Paul Frommelt 3 days, 1 hour ago
If you want to fix this problem, let's start with Tort reform and an end of frivolous law suits. (like suing McDonalds for 1.5 million dollars for 'emotional distress' over receiving only 1 napkin) and other such ridiculous claims. Get doctors out of court and back in the hospitals and offices where they belong. That would reduce the consumers' costs dramatically!
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID