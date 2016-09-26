Young Rodeo Stars Gallop Into New Season

Many young cowboys and cowgirls converged on Payson Event Center last weekend to begin a new season of high school and junior high rodeo.

Among the young men and women from across the state were several Rim Country residents.

One of them, Denton Petersen of Star Valley, has his sights set on big goals as he enters his final season in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association. The Payson High senior is coming off a year that saw him finish third in the state in steer wrestling to earn one of four berths in the High School National Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo., which is the largest rodeo in the world each summer in terms of number of participants.

Just a few months since returning home from the High School National Finals Rodeo for steer wrestling, Petersen is determined to do even better in his final season of AHSRA.

In addition to steer wrestling, he’s again competing in tie-down calf roping and as a header in team roping.

“I’m looking forward to making nationals in steer wrestling again; hopefully making it to nationals in all three and winning them all,” he said.

He’s thrilled to be embarking on a new season.

“It’s real exciting,” he said. “I’m happy to be back.”

But it’s a long season and you simply can’t win every rodeo.

He failed to score points in either of his goes in steer wrestling over the weekend.

But he made up for it by placing second in team roping with heeler James Flake of Mesa on Saturday in 7.33 seconds. He also placed fifth in tie-down in 16.07 seconds.

Despite trouble in what was his best event last season, he finds himself tied for ninth in the all around cowboy standings with a long season ahead of him.

Tonto Basin’s T.R. Frost moves up to high school rodeo after qualifying for the Junior High National Finals Rodeo in Lebanon, Tenn. in breakaway last season.

She’s motivated to this year make it to the high school national finals in breakaway.

“I’m excited; first year in high school, I’m going to make it count,” she said.

She got off to an encouraging start against a field of girls, some of who are three years older than her. Frost managed to earn points toward the final season standings both days. After placing 10th in breakaway in 3.90 seconds for one point on Saturday, she finished eighth in 2.85 seconds for three more points in that event on Sunday.

She also competes in goat tying and as a heeler in team roping.

Junior Bryndee Hall, 16, looks for another strong season after qualifying for the High School National Finals Rodeo by finishing second in the AHSRA season point standings in breakaway as a freshman two years ago despite competing against girls up to three years older than her. The top four in each event in the season standings qualify for nationals.

She missed qualifying last season.

“I’ve been practicing and preparing for it, so I hope to make it to nationals again,” she said.

She’s once again competing in breakaway, goat tying and barrel racing.

Hall said it was somewhat intimidating competing against older girls two years ago, and even last season.

But as a junior, she’s now one of the AHSRA veterans.

“I feel confident in myself.”

Payson High senior Kara Ward, of Strawberry, enters her second AHSRA season with a simple goal.

“I just want to have fun,” she said.

The season continues for both the high school and junior high competitors Oct. 21-22 at Wickenburg.

The high school division also competes at the Arizona State Fair on Oct. 20.

Also on the schedule are rodeos in Buckeye on Nov. 12-13, Safford on Jan. 21-22, at an undetermined location and date in February and March 18-19 at Casa Grande.

The Junior High Finals are May 5-6 at Prescott, while the high school cowboys and girls compete there on May 6-7 before wrapping up the AHSRA season back in Payson for the state finals on June 7-10.

The High School National Finals Rodeo returns to Gillette, Wyo. in July, while the Junior High National Finals Rodeo returns to Lebanon, Tenn. in June.

Also competing in last weekend’s events in the high school division was Payson’s Emily Daniels.

Lexi Ward of Strawberry competed in the junior high division, finishing ninth in barrel racing on Saturday.