‘Alice In Wonderland’ Another Triumph For Missoula Children's Theatre

This year, the Missoula Children’s Theatre brought “Alice in Wonderland” to Payson.

The production cast more than 50 students from Rim Country schools in a rollicking good play complete with music, dancing, choreography and a charming script.

It’s the fifth year the local MCT board has worked hard to bring this theater experience to Rim Country children from first-grade students to high school seniors.

MCT sends teams of two directors to cities and towns around the U.S. and 13 other countries to put on plays.

In their bags of treats, the MCT directors bring the script, costumes, music and the set to put on a show in one week.

Yep.

The students try out on a Monday, learn and rehearse for a week and then put on the play both Friday and Saturday evenings.

This year, MCT director Abby Kohake took on the role of the White Rabbit, popping in and out of almost every scene to support the actors.

Kohake’s partner Jay Echols stayed behind the scenes to make sure all went well backstage.

The iconic Red Queen, played by senior Tierney Phillips, couldn’t be forgotten as she repeated over and over again, “Off with their heads,” as she stomped around the stage with her husband, son and attendants in tow.

She ultimately figured out being kind would help her end the headaches that made her so grouchy.

Then the turtle, played by Olivia Sopeland, stole the show as the turtle limped across the stage with a cane moaning, “Sad ... I’m so saaaaad.”

Most creative, however, were the three Alices. One tall, one small and one just the right size played by Sandra Orris, Marissa Ormand and Carly Olinger, respectively.

The three actresses cleverly represented the different sizes of Alice as she made her way through Wonderland.

Of course the Mad Hatter, played by Christian Teague, the March Hare, played by Dexter Tiffany, and the Door Mouse, whose name somehow got left out of the program, brought lots of laughs with their ridiculous banter.

Cutest of all were the singing, dancing and musical instrument playing flowers — along with the adorable lobsters. It seemed as though there were lobsters galore.

On Friday, despite a football game going on, parents, family members and friends came out in force to enjoy the cute, clever and very entertaining MCT production.