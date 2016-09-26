Fulton Fire Uncomfortably Close To The Creek

Christopher Creek is just a stone’s throw from the Fulton Fire — a mere six miles. Last Saturday’s triggered ignition brought about thick smoke in town on Sunday morning. The smoke burned your eyes, affected breathing and you could cut it with a knife. But, by mid-afternoon the up-slope airflow took that smoke back over the top of the Rim providing much relief to residents.

Media releases by agencies involved have given us some insight and the evolving strategies of forest management have given us new terminology to learn. One such new term is the lightning-managed fire. A burnout of an area bordered by SR 260, the Rim, the Young Road and Colcord had been planned. The area covered about 6,200 acres or about 20 percent of the size of the Dude Fire in 1990. All that was needed was good weather conditions and an ignition source.

A thunderstorm moved through the area on Sept. 13 and a strike on the east side of Al Fulton Point started a one-third-acre fire in a remote canyon. In no time at all a Type III firefighting team was in place and execution of the plan commenced. By the end of the week a black line around the planned burnout area was being accomplished. That Saturday officials extended the ignition by dropping “ping-pong balls” on stubborn areas to get a complete burnout.

Local residents who were not aware of the plan became concerned. An area above the Rim between the visitor center and the Young Road was allowed to burn. That is an area that was not burned in the Rodeo-Chediski Fire. Update releases announced that ground fuels and brush were being burnt and there had been no torching.

Those who remember the dramatic fire that burned from the East Verde River to the west side of Promontory Point back in 1990 will tell you of loss of homes and evacuations. With the Fulton Fire, elimination of fuels along the Rim on the forest floor reduces the chance of recurrence of one like the Dude Fire. This ambitious plan may take several weeks to complete.

It was quite a show as 60 trikes invaded the Creek last weekend. The members of the three-wheel motorcycle club were on their annual run in Rim Country and stopped at the Landmark. From T-bucket to Plum Krazee, the exotic builds were on display in a rainbow of colors. One favorite had to be the gigantic teddy bear atop a bright-orange outfit.

Update — The research arm of the Flood Disaster Memorial Committee is working to confirm the name of a 28th victim. This name surfaced the day after the dedication. The saga continues.

A belated welcome goes out to Helen Hunt, of Scottsdale, who purchased the Armstrong property on the northeast corner of Ashby-Apple Lane and Christopher Drive. She is currently doing a massive remodel of the house. Helen is the mother of two grown sons and currently works in the mortgage industry.

Another Valley couple, Ryan and Raychelle, were wed at the Christopher Creek Lodge venue. Little was remarkable other than the fact that the reason they decided on the Creek for the wedding was all on Sheila up at Creekside. She sold them on the idea and did the catering for the couple.

Remember LR lost his home last winter. He’s all settled in his new place, now — ’bout time for a house-warming party.

My pear tree is sporting 12 pears this year, which is a new record!

Dave Elston had a new book being published — his first. He also had an appearance at the Payson library to introduce his new book. Dave ran a race with time to get copies air shipped to be here in time for the Friends of the Library meeting and that was a race he won — 35 copies arrived the afternoon prior and he was successful in selling all of those copies. The subsequent shipment of 100 copies never arrived — lost — who knows where.

The publishing company immediately set about to print more copies. A second edition printing would normally be a feather in the cap of a new author. But for Dave Elston it means he doesn’t even have a first edition copy of his own book ... and that’s another week in the Creek.