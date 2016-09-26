Getting Those Checkups Before End Of Year

Have you ever felt like a human pincushion or a scientific medical experiment? That is how I have felt all this month. First, my arteries were checked out, with a suspicion of possible osteoporosis. I will get back to that later, so on with the checkups, next came the mammogram (I get one every year since my maternal aunt had a radical mastectomy), then an eye exam that I get every year because I have type II diabetes, and then the doctor’s appointment to check everything else. He then ordered a bone density test since there was a suspicion of osteoporosis (I haven’t heard back yet on that test). To top it all off, a nurse from Blue Cross/Blue Shield called wanting to have an update on all the tests, and wanting a read-out of my A1C (I’m not telling what it was, but it was high). She also suggested I get a tetanus shot along with a whooping cough vaccine, and of course, don’t forget to get a flu shot and a pneumonia shot. If I don’t turn out to be a healthy specimen after all this, something is really wrong! I realize that all of these procedures are for my own health, and it just turned out it all happened within a month’s time. The bottom line of all of this, my cholesterol is a bit high, but not alarmingly so, but the doctor has

given me three months to get my A1C under control, with proper eating habits (no sugary, sweet foods) and more exercise, like walking. The nurse suggested 150 minutes of walking every week. That may be doable for me. A progress report will be in order in three months’ time from my doctor.

Hellsgate Fire Department

A type I team left for the Fulton Fire on Monday with one truck. The firefighters were Jeffrey Yunkens, Destiny Cordero, Dusty Marsch and A.J. Foraboy. Prayers go with all of you for your safe return home.

The very special fundraiser planned for firefighter Bill Dupkee is being planned for Oct. 15 at the Star Valley Fire Station, with the cooperation of the Moose Lodge hosting a barbecue dinner and a beer garden. The fire station will have many activities such as a bounce house and many planned games for the kids. A bake sale is also being planned. There will be more information on the bake sale in another column. All the funds raised will be handed over to the Dupkee family. If you would like to donate money, a bank account has been set up at Chase Bank for the family. No cash donations please, but checks, money orders or debit cards are welcome. The account number is: 3033162631

Birthday, anniversaries

There were so many birthdays on Sept. 19, I forgot one. Elaine Tetzke lives in Tonto Village III and she makes the best parfaits for special occasions. It’s a combination of different fruits, and sponge cake, and lots of whipped cream. Yummy! Happy belated birthday to you Elaine.

On Sept. 24, my thrift store buddy, Gloria Levesque will celebrate her birthday by making a trip to Sedona with her friend Pat from Phoenix, whose birthday is Sept. 20, so they will celebrate together. Happy birthday to both of you.

Sept. 25 marks the 21st anniversary of Jim and Karen Carlen of Star Valley. And Pastor Charles and Brenda Wilcox will observe their 35th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26. Both couples have worked so hard to get this far you deserve a tropical vacation (or at least a new dishwasher).

Sept. 28 marks the birthday of one of my best friends in the world, Dara Sutton of Bear Flat. Dara has been right there when I needed a shoulder to cry on and she gave me hope, inspiration, and a good laugh when I needed it. Happy birthday to you, Dara.

On Sept. 29 former Hellsgate fire chief Gary Hatch will celebrate his birthday with his wife Julie and the rest of his family. I hope that you are enjoying retirement, Gary, have a wonderful birthday.

Recipe of the week

This recipe is not in the Fireflies’ cookbook but is from Ree Drummond. I love this recipe, I have made it for the Domino Divas and it was a hit. Ree is one of my favorite cooks, I even tape her shows on the Food Network and I also buy her cookbooks.

Quick and easy apple tart

1 whole sheet puffed pastry, cut in half

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Juice of half a lemon

3 whole apples, cored, halved, and sliced, but not peeled

Store-bought caramel sauce for serving

1/4 cup chopped pecans.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place the puffed pastry rectangles onto a baking pan that’s been sprayed with the nonstick spray or lined with parchment paper. Add the sugar, salt and lemon juice to the apples. Stir to combine. Allow to sit for a few minutes. Arrange the apple slices on the pastry rectangles in a straight line, overlapping as you go. Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Remove from the pan immediately and place on a serving platter. Serve with caramel sauce and chopped pecans.

Have a wonderful week and enjoy the autumn season that started on Sept. 22. Fall is my favorite time of year.