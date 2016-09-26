Improvement District Will Clear Way For 150-Home Project Near Walmart In Payson

Payson took the first step toward setting up an improvement district to provide roads and infrastructure for a proposed subdivision on West Rumsey Drive, near Walmart.
The Timber Ridge Improvement District would allow the developer to pay the town to issue bonds to provide low-cost financing for the various improvements for the 150-home subdivision.
The improvement district would raise money through a property tax assessment to repay low interest rate bonds used to pay for a roundabout at the intersection of Rumsey Drive and North McLane Road and Forest Park Court as well as street lighting, landscaping, sewer, water and other infrastructure for the subdivision.
The town would pay for the cost of setting up the improvement district initially, but then sell some $2 million in bonds to recover the upfront money and pay for the infrastructure. The money for the facilities themselves would come from the developer, with repayment from the bonds funding with taxes paid over time by the homeowners.
The improvements to Rumsey Drive will cost about $855,000. The roundabout will cost about $256,000. The improvements for Forest Park Road will cost about $548,000.
True Life Companies is developing the 27-acre subdivision, the first new subdivision approved since the Great Recession relented. Developers have promised a community park, walking paths, sidewalks, streetlights and the roundabout at Rumsey Drive near the Payson Public Library.
The development would also connect Rumsey Drive through to Walmart to the east and on the south end. Protests from residents blocked a plan to also make Forest Park Drive a through street instead of a dead end.
Mike White 2 days, 7 hours ago
What will the average home and lot sizes be for the 150 house? With the set-asides for streets, sidewalks, the park, and paths, I'm estimating about 10 homes per acre.
Pat Randall 2 days, 3 hours ago
Why are they allowed street lights? Isn't there an ordinance or something that prevents street lights from being put in? Some idiots several yrs. ago said they couldn't see the stars if there were street lights. So the town stopped them. When or why is it being changed for this subdivision? I live in Stone Creek and it is so dark I am afraid to go outside at night.
Pat Randall 2 days, 3 hours ago
People who want to live on dead end streets are endangering them selves and neighbors if a fire should start anywhere on it
Pat Randall 1 day, 16 hours ago
Who or what is the Timber Ridge improvement District? Forget the roundabout. Who is it in town that wants them and why? The ones already here are dangerous, too small, confusing and not built right. What is wrong with stop signs? Forest Park put thru would take some of the traffic off the already crowded streets and would be a fire escape. Does the town realize that anything they approve anywhere affects everyone in town? Maybe not at the moment but sooner or later it will.
Remember the water restrictions, then someone gets approval to build a swimming pool?
Paul Frommelt 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
I agree with Pat on one point...NO MORE ROUNDABOUTS! Has the town of Payson (not just the Round Up) ever taken an actual poll to see if anyone really wants these things? Perhaps these plans were submitted while the previous 'regime' was still in power and prior to the election results?
