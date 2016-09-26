Improvement District Will Clear Way For 150-Home Project Near Walmart In Payson

Payson took the first step toward setting up an improvement district to provide roads and infrastructure for a proposed subdivision on West Rumsey Drive, near Walmart.

The Timber Ridge Improvement District would allow the developer to pay the town to issue bonds to provide low-cost financing for the various improvements for the 150-home subdivision.

The improvement district would raise money through a property tax assessment to repay low interest rate bonds used to pay for a roundabout at the intersection of Rumsey Drive and North McLane Road and Forest Park Court as well as street lighting, landscaping, sewer, water and other infrastructure for the subdivision.

The town would pay for the cost of setting up the improvement district initially, but then sell some $2 million in bonds to recover the upfront money and pay for the infrastructure. The money for the facilities themselves would come from the developer, with repayment from the bonds funding with taxes paid over time by the homeowners.

The improvements to Rumsey Drive will cost about $855,000. The roundabout will cost about $256,000. The improvements for Forest Park Road will cost about $548,000.

True Life Companies is developing the 27-acre subdivision, the first new subdivision approved since the Great Recession relented. Developers have promised a community park, walking paths, sidewalks, streetlights and the roundabout at Rumsey Drive near the Payson Public Library.

The development would also connect Rumsey Drive through to Walmart to the east and on the south end. Protests from residents blocked a plan to also make Forest Park Drive a through street instead of a dead end.