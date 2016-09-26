Judge Lets Woman Out Of Health Plan After Doctor, Hospital Drop Contract

A Rim Country resident has won the right to apply for health insurance mid-year on the Affordable Care Act Health Exchange — because the insurance she purchased didn’t cover local doctors.

The case started when Susan (not her real name) broke her foot (the Roundup reported on Susan, her foot and insurance challenges in July).

When she needed help with her medical crisis, she found that both her primary care physician and the hospital would not cover her.

Why?

Because the insurance she had picked on the exchange in December renegotiated its contracts in January and decided to longer cover Banner Hospital and Susan’s primary care physician.

Susan had carefully selected the insurance she bought through the exchange in December to make sure it covered both her primary care provider and the local hospital.

Angered by the dilemma she faced, Susan contacted HealthCare.gov Marketplace, seeking to enroll in a new plan that would cover her locally.

At first, the Marketplace denied her request.

Then she demanded a hearing.

On Aug. 3, Federal Hearing Officer Donna F. Jenkins heard her appeal.

“It was over the phone,” she said. “The judge was very nice ... the whole thing took an hour and a half.”

During the hearing, Susan presented evidence that she had purchased a qualified health plan through the Marketplace during open enrollment -—Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for coverage to start on Jan. 1.

Susan told the judge she had picked her plan so her primary care doctor and the local hospital would be in network. Yet she was distraught, she told the judge, to learn the plan had misrepresented the facts so that when she needed the hospital, it was no longer in network. Adding insult to injury, her doctor was no longer in network either.

Susan also told the judge she had sent in her appeal by April 1, but the Marketplace denied her appeal on May 4.

“I told the judge I just felt it was so unfair,” said Susan.

Late in August, Susan learned the judge agreed with her. “They will allow me to enroll in a different plan.”

In her judgment, Jenkins said Susan could enroll because the plan she had chosen did not keep its promise to her.

Jenkins listed other reasons enrollment might be opened again, such as marriage, death, the gaining of a dependant or loss of a dependant.

Susan said she has until Oct. 11 to find another provider.

Next year, Rim Country residents will spend a lot less time analyzing their choices on the Marketplace Exchange — because there will be only one choice — Blue Cross Blue Shield.

In a press release, BCBSAZ announced it will offer up to five different individual and family plans. Yet with only one company to choose from, there is a question of fairness — will Blue Cross raise its rates sharply for lack of competition?

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said every company on the Marketplace Exchange is subject to a review of rates.

Susan hopes that if others find themselves in the same situation, they can appeal for the right to reapply for insurance on the exchange.

“There’s a lot of other people in Rim Country going through the same thing I did,” she said.