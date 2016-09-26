Swiss Village Social To Benefit Local Charity

The shops at Swiss Village will host a Social with live music, activities and a raffle to benefit New Beginnings Pregnancy and Education Center.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23.

Each shop will have a raffle. The proceeds will benefit the New Beginnings Pregnancy and Education Center.

Eric Longtin will provide the live music.

Participating shops include, Affordable Furniture, Artists of the Rim Gallery, Country Charm Fudge, Payson Candle Factory, Vintage Roost & Floral Boutique and Verizon Wireless.

New Beginnings offers support to women and families in the Rim Country.

“We are a faith-based organization that is nonprofit and supported solely by contributions from our community churches, business and individuals,” said staff.

All services at New Beginnings are free.

They include:

• Referrals to AHCCCS and WIC.

• Free prenatal vitamins.

• Education and support for women experiencing planned and unplanned pregnancies.

New Beginnings provides information on adoption, birth control, STDs, abortion and sexual integrity.

Each education class a mom-to-be attends offers her a chance to earn “mommy money” for a shopping trip to New Beginnings’ own thrift store. The store has new and gently used items for babies and toddlers.

Classes include brain development curriculum and parenting lessons.

Life Skills teaches how to get a GED, budget, and resumé skills in addition to other life lessons.

Fathers can join the Men’s Fraternity for new husbands and fathers.

The center has a sexual integrity program for teens and single adults.

New Beginnings also partners with Payson High School to put on the Teen Maze, where students learn the consequences of having sex at a young age, including pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.