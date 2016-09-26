When The Wilds Call Some Of Us Have To Answer – Part 3

Last week I wrote about the adventure of getting stuck on an ice floe in Iceland.

On arrival, I had taken a glance around from atop the low mesa where our base lay, seen midnight blue Arctic Ocean in one direction and low snow-clad mountains in the other, and made up my mind that I was going to get out there and hike to each of them. I then discovered that the only way to get off the base was in a blue Class-A uniform with a pass to a city or town.

That was one lousy start for a year in a place I had looked forward to exploring on my own. I was 20 and my lifelong habit of solitary hiking having long since become part of me. I was literally broken hearted.

But as always, I got lucky.

I worked the night shift. The Air Force only has weekends off for admin types, so I was on one day and off the next. So were most of the men in my Air National Guard radar outfit.

It wasn’t too long, only about three weeks I think, before I was talking with Earle LaFlamme and Bob Pray, two of my buddies, and grousing about the fact that we were stuck on base unless we wanted to see some %$#@! city or town. They both smiled as Bob said, “You mean you haven’t been out the back gate yet?”

“What back gate?”

“Come with us this afternoon. We’re hiking down to the sea to see the ice along the shore.”

I did not need a second invitation!

Out we went that afternoon, comfortably dressed in fatigues with a wool sweater under our thin fatigue jackets. As we headed toward the perimeter fence located 300 yards from the back of our huts we were talking about cameras. Everyone had a 35 mm camera, and I thought I’d get one too, so I was asking how they worked. Suddenly, the three of us were standing at the fence with no sign of a gate anywhere. All I saw was the perimeter road outside the fence.

“Hey!” I asked. “Where’s the gate?”

Bob Pray grinned. “Right in front of you.”

Chuckling, Earle LaFlamme went over the high chain link fence, bent over, and peeled a diagonal section of it up until there was a nice easy place to walk through. He laughed as all three of us passed through the hole. Then he tucked the cut section neatly back in place.

“See? ANGUS strikes again,” he said, laughing.

“C’mon!” Bob said, “let’s move before the Air Police drive by.”

Somebody had picked the perfect place to slice that chain link fence. It was in a low spot on a curve, you only had to walk 50 feet to be out of sight behind some large volcanic rocks, and in that cold clear air you could hear an Air Police Jeep patrolling the perimeter five minutes before it arrived. Once the cut section was put back in place it looked perfect because the ends of the links merged perfectly. Actually, it hadn’t really been cut. A piece had simply been “unstrung” so to speak. I defy anyone to stand 10 feet from a section like that and spot it.

But what about that “ANGUS strikes again” comment?

Well back in the states some of the regulars had thought of us Air National Guard of the United States, or ANGUS, types as amateurs because we were stationed on Otis AFB, only a 100 miles from New London, and so we often drove home on weekends. They had a habit of yelling, “ANGUS go home!” as we drove off the base, and we adopted the name, as young men are wont to do.

Remember the Revolutionary War? The song the British made up about our militia? Yankee Doodle? Well, we adopted that as our marching song back then, didn’t we? Enough said!

Anyway, I spent a whole lot of days strolling through our private ANGUS gate and seeing Iceland.