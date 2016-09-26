Aps Rejects Request For Disclosure Of Political Spending Records

Arizona Public Service not only rejected an Arizona Corporation commissioner’s request to look at the company’s records, it has now filed suit to recover legal fees related to that request.

ACC commissioner Bob Burns filed a subpoena to examine APS records relating to the alleged $3 million dark money campaign to elect two of his fellow commissioners to the board two years ago.

‘The rest of the commission has refused to support Burns’ request, but Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich had previously issued an opinion saying a single commissioner had the right to make the request.

The commissioners voting against forcing the disclosure included Doug Little and Tom Forese, the two commissioners helped by the 2014 dark money spending by Save our Future Now and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. Appointed incumbent Andy Tobin, now running for election, also voted against Burns’ request.

APS attorney Mary O’Grady filed a response to Burns’ subpoena saying that the company had a First Amendment free speech right to keep its political spending secret.

The Corporation Commission has become embroiled in the dark money debate as a result of the alleged APS campaign to help Forese and Little and defeat both Republican and Democratic candidates who opposed the utility’s effort to change the incentives for homeowners installing solar panels. SolarCity has mounted a much more modest dark money campaign on the other side of the issue.

APS maintains that under the terms of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United, it has a right to spend a much money as it likes without disclosing the amount or the source so long as it does not directly coordinate its campaign with any individual candidates.

The company refuses to confirm or deny providing the $3 million spent by Save Our Future Now and the Arizona Enterprise Club.

The Supreme Court in Citizens United did rule that special interest groups and corporations had a free speech right to spend money on their own political advocacy, but left the door open to new laws requiring disclosure. In fact, in the Citizens

United ruling the court said:

“Shareholders can determine whether their corporation’s political speech advances the corporation’s interest in making profits and citizens can see whether elected officials are ‘in the pockets of so-called moneyed interests.’ ... The First Amendment protects political speech; and disclosure permits citizens and shareholders to react to the speech of corporate entities in a proper way.”

However, Congress has refused to pass any laws requiring disclosure in the wake of Citizens United. Some states, including California, have required disclosure. However, the Arizona Legislature not only refused to require disclosure — it repealed most of the penalties for violating the few remaining restrictions, like coordinating efforts directly with a candidate. The Legislature this year also made it legal for one lawmaker to bundle up corporation donations and distribute the money to other candidates without disclosing the source.

The dark money issue has special weight in the Corporation Commission race because whoever is elected in November will have to rule on an 8 percent rate increase sought by APS. The utility company also wants to change the incentives for solar energy and institute a new “demand charge” on all homeowners that would make it much more expensive to use energy during certain peak periods.