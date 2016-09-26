Bass Fishing On Roosevelt Lake Looking Very Good If You Like Small Fry

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is now accepting online applications for the 2017 spring hunt permit tags for turkey, javelina, bison and bear. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can access your online AZGFD portal account to apply. Remember, postmarks on applications sent via U.S. Postal Service do not count.

There is a new website for Rim Country anglers to check out. It’s www.fishaz.org. The goal of this website is to showcase the state of Arizona as one of the most desired fishing states in the nation and to keep anglers informed about the projects that provide better fishing opportunities. Fishaz.org is a great website with lots of fishing reports from around the state, stocking information for many lakes, as well as how-to videos on many fishing-related topics.

The bass fishing reports for Roosevelt Lake are being called very good by local anglers. Anglers are reporting good numbers of fish being caught but not many over the two-pound level. The recent stable weather and lower flow rates into the lake have anglers again reporting the drop-shot, Texas-rig or jig techniques as the most productive. Anglers are reporting catching bass in 15- to 25-foot depths.

The lake level set yet another new low record for the year and currently stands at 38 percent full. The Salt River is flowing at 50 percent of its normal rate for this time of year while Tonto Creek has slowed to about 5 percent. The water temperatures are in the high 70s during the day, while the water clarity remains very clear. I had a chance to drive over the diversion dam bridge recently and the low flow rate of the Salt River is obvious.

The crappie anglers are reporting good fishing conditions during the morning and evening hours. Crappie anglers are fishing vertically, using grub-tails in 20- to 25-foot-deep water. Crappie swim in schools during the summer months and will always relate to structure and cover. I received reports from a few crappie anglers that crappie fishing this fall has greatly improved from the past two to three years. It appears the crappie population may be improving slightly.

Trout fishing on the Rim streams and rivers continues to be called excellent. The summer stocking program has only a couple more stockings remaining. The good news for Rim Country anglers is that the schedule is now set for the Community Fishing Program. Green Valley Lake’s first stocking will occur the week of Oct. 17-22.

Have a great week of fishing and I hope to see you on the water.

James Goughnour owns Rim Country Custom Rods, 480-495-1351.