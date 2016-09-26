New ‘High Country Hunter’ Magazine A Must-Have

Journalists from the White Mountain Independent and Payson Roundup have teamed up to publish the first-rate magazine “High Country Hunter” that this scribe predicts will soon be on the must-have list of every Arizona outdoors person.

Subtitled “Northern Arizona’s resource for big game hunts,” the magazine draws contributions from some of the finest hunters, fishermen and outdoor cooks in the Rim Country and White Mountains.

My good friend Dennis Pirch authored stories on “Getting ready for the hunt” and “November elk hunt offers intense challenge.”

Because few know as much about hunting and physical conditioning as Dennis, the publication will become invaluable to those lucky enough to draw an elk tag.

Roundup editor Pete Aleshire wrote “Lions vs. Bighorns: how do we choose?” — a chronicle on the conflict between the two animals. It’s one of the most controversial ecological conflicts in Arizona, but Pete was not hesitant about taking the topic head on.

Longtime Pine resident and Pine Strawberry Elementary teacher Dean Pederson wrote “Google Earth now the hunter’s best friend.” And Heather Stroops penned “Wild Cooking.”

From the Independent, Mike Leiby — also a former a Roundup reporter - penned a story about trophy elk hunts on the Fort Apache reservation and Show Low hunting guide Jay Lopeman wrote “Antler Growth” about trophy elk.

Payson High School football coach Jake Swartwood and childhood friend Tyson McKee teamed up to write “Hook Jaws and Happiness” about the quest for wild brown trout.

While all the features are commendable, I was particularly moved by Ernie’s Meeske’s “Know me for my abilities” which details the bond he and his mentally challenged son Tim share, especially during the time the two spend in what Ernie calls “God’s wild creation.”

I remember Tim well from my years in the Payson School District and recall him as an attentive, hardworking student, well liked by peers and admired by teachers.

Tim was also a fine athlete as evidenced by the number of medals he won in local, state and national Special Olympic competitions.

Ernie’s narrative is a moving one in which readers are reminded that a father’s love goes a long way in helping challenged youth overcome most any so-called “handicap.”

The magazine is available at several locations including the Ponderosa Market.

Twin sisters perform

The public is invited at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Church on Randall Place to a concert performance by a dynamic sister duo who perform authentic acoustic driving bluegrass gospel music.

Identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark, who perform as The Purple Hulls were raised on a farm in East Texas. They eventually found their ways to the hills of Tennessee and Music City where they began touring with various country artists and writing songs for Nashville’s largest publishing company, Sony Tree.

Prior to the Pine show, the duo will perform at the Payson Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration.

Admission is free to the appearance in Pine, but an offering will be taken.

Pay attention

Last weekend’s Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race was a huge hit thanks to the tireless work or organizers Janet Brandt, Katie Calderon and a cadre of Pine and Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee volunteers.

All deserve a huge pat on the back and a “thank you” for a job well done.

There was a glitch from the inattention and carelessness of some local drivers. While this columnist was photographing riders descending east on Randall Drive, I notice a female driver failed to pull over and allow two cyclists to continue on the race route.

Just where the route turns south behind the cultural center, the driver abruptly stopped in the middle of the road where cyclists must negotiate a 90-degree right turn.

Although two Gila County Posse deputies were stationed at the corner to direct traffic, the woman’s car was effectively setting a roadblock for a cyclist behind her.

The deputies finally were able to get the woman to drive the car off course, narrowly avoiding a serious accident. All the deputies could do was shake their heads in utter disbelief.

Driver carelessness like that is simply unacceptable and could have resulted in serious injuries to the cyclists.

Race 100 miles, anyone?

The Mogollon Monster endurance race drew the most hardened on long distance runners — often called “ultra-marathoners” — to Pine last weekend for the 100-mile event most wouldn’t even consider hiking.

On Sunday afternoon at the finish line under the Pine Cultural Center ramada organizers crowned Andy Pearson the 2016 champion running the demanding course in 23:16.3. He was only the third 24-hour finisher in the history of the race.

Among the women, Veronica Rudolph — making her 100-mile racing debut — was first setting a new record of 26:04.46.

The rugged technical terrain of the course renders the ultra-marathon an advanced 100-milers and a Hardrock Race (San Juan Mountains, Colo.) qualifier.

For the first time ever, Aravaipa Running directed the Mogollon Monster that was founded by brothers Noah and Jeremy Dougherty.

Mogollon Monster folklore dates back in 1903 where the first sightings were reported. No sightings were re-counted during last weekend’s race.

Medicare help at the library

As most 65-plus retirees know, advice and assistance is welcomed each year when it’s time to review and update Medicare coverage

In Pine, the best option for that help is supplied by the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens (PGCSC), which will be at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 to help locals review their health and prescription insurance including changes in cost, coverage and benefits that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

More madness

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library’s Movie Madness event for children continues at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 with the showing of “Pele — the Birth of a Legend.” The movie is rated PG.

Madness continues at 1 p.m. the following day, Oct. 6, with “Clifford’s Really Big Movie,” which is rated G.

As always, children should bring a pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Pine Strawberry School is on fall break Oct. 3-7, schoolchildren will be free to attend the movie events.

Back the books

Here’s hoping the slower-than anticipated Wine Around the Library ticket sales will pick up because the event is celebratory, fun and supports a great mission — keeping the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library doors open.

The third annual event will be held 4 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Oct. 8. A limited number of tickets at $20 each are available at the library or from governing board members. Sponsorships at $100 each are also being sold.

Friends of the Poor Walk

The Ninth Annual Friends of the Poor Walk benefit walk kicks off at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 24, in the thrift shop at 1006 S. Beeline. Food and drinks will be served.

All money earned by the walkers or walker sponsors will be used to help less fortunate families in Pine and Strawberry.

Call Pam Jones at 928-484-3821 for more information.

Bakery closes

Pine-Strawberry shoppers will no longer be able to buy fresh baked bread, pies and cakes now that the Pine Village Bakery has closed after 22 years in business.

The bakery was located in the Ponderosa Market.

Fall Festival upcoming

Pine Strawberry Business Community members are amped up to turn the Ninth Annual Fall Festival into one of the best ever. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day, Oct. 9, at the community center.

The always-popular chili cook-off is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. The fee is $5 to taste the chili and also help judge them.

The festival will include a local author’s book signing, food vendors and the Fifth Annual Antique Show in the cultural hall.

Meetings

Pine Library Friends will meet at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the auxiliary room. The public is invited.

The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the cultural center. No agenda was available at press time.

Thought for the week

“God never gave us a dream without giving us the strength to carry it out” – motto of the 1990 Payson High School football team.