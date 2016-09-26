Rim Country Holidays – Flag Day

Flag Day was created by an act of Congress on June 14, 1877 to honor the flag of the United States, but it was not a national holiday and certainly not the kind of holiday that brought cowboys in from the ranches.

Payson’s teachers, like Julia Randall, had learned during their Normal School education to use Flag Day as an opportunity to teach patriotism to their pupils. Some of Miss Julia’s pupils were inspired to obtain small flags and wave them on the way home from class. The grandchildren of saloon operators and merchants even encouraged their grandfathers to display the flag on June 14 at their places of business.

Looking back at when the United States flag was adopted by the Continental Congress, June 14, 1777, symbols were not mentioned for the colors. What the Congress said was, “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States colonies be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation (among the field of nations),” General Washington indicated the white spaces between the red represented our separation from Britain.

The Continental Congress did give symbolic meaning to the colors on the Great Seal and they soon were applied to the flag itself. “The colors of the pales (the vertical stripes) are those used in the flag of the United States of America. White signifies purity and innocence, Red, hardiness and valor, and Blue, the color of the Chief, signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice.” [1]

Over the decades of pioneer settlement the Rim Country was subject to at least nine different flags. The first was the Castilian Spanish flag brought into central Arizona by Coronado’s army in 1540. When Charles III was crowned king of Spain 211 years later, his troops garrisoned in the Southwest had to fly the flag of his royal house. It carried two colors: gold for wealth and red for sacrificial blood.

In the 19th century Mexico won independence from Spain and the green, white and red of the Mexican flag flew whenever Mexican troops or settlers came this way. As American explorers and trappers invaded Arizona they often made up their own flags. John C. Fremont, later to become governor of the Territory, designed his flag to have two rows of 13 stars each with an American eagle between them.

In 1848 America won the war with Mexico and the “stars and stripes” entered Arizona for the first time. For a brief time during the Civil War the Confederate Stars and Bars flag flew over the southern half of the Territory, but the 34-star United States flag soon replaced it, and remained over the years as new stars for new states were added. In 1912 Arizona’s statehood brought the 48th star to the field of blue.

As the public clamor for statehood grew at the end of the 19th century the need to design a state flag was evident. In 1910 the Arizona National Guard rifle team was invited to a competition in Ohio and discovered they would be the only unit there without a flag. Before departing their camp at the Whipple Barracks in Prescott their team captain, C. W. Harris, designed a flag for the group. It included the red and gold of the Spanish flag and added the deep blue of the United States flag; 13 rays of alternating gold and red, for America’s 13 original colonies, opened above the field of blue like Arizona’s setting sun. A copper star in the center reflected the Territory’s growing industry, and the flag was sewn by Nan Hayden, wife of Arizona legislator Carl Hayden, in time for the Guard to proudly carry it with them.

In 1912 when Arizona became a state a vigorous debate was launched about a state flag. Many legislators wanted to officially adopt Captain Harris’ design, others wanted to replace the copper star with a Gila monster or a golden eagle. At last in 1917 the Harris design was passed with only one change: instead of seven gold and six red rays, it carried seven red and six gold rays. This indicated that the sacrificial blood of settlers was more significant than the copper of Arizona’s mines.

In recent years, with encouragement from community organizations and especially the Elks Lodge, Payson has become a flag-waving town. School children are much more aware now of the day’s significance than they were in the first half of the 20th century.

[1] Our Flag published in 1989 by the House of Representatives