Fourth Fire On The Rim Race Best Yet

The 2016 Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race will go down as the finest in the four-year history of the event.

At least that’s the opinion of many of the 291 cyclists who competed Saturday in Pine.

“Great race, awesome course,” said Phoenix resident Timothy Mackrain.

“Thank you for putting on such a great event,” added Brent Kulseth, also of Phoenix.

Even the younger set gave it a thumbs up. “I had so much fun ... great race,” said 13-year-old Rim Country Middle School student Slade Conway, who won the Junior Men’s 15-mile race in 1:34.59.

Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction bike race volunteers responded to the plaudits by posting on Facebook, “What a great race. Thank you all so much for turning out. Pine Strawberry loves you and the local trail system is improving by leaps and bounds because of you.”

Race organizer Janet Brandt chimed in, “This event has become as successful as it has due entirely to the generous support from our local businesses and the dedication and enthusiasm of our volunteers. And the biking community does appreciate what we do and where profits go (trail/firebreak building).”

Most of the event action took place Saturday on the course that began and ended near the intersection of Bradshaw Drive and Old County Road in Pine, traveled northwest on Hardscrabble Road, looped along private lands near Randall Road, on to Ralls Drive near Strawberry and descended back into Pine on a trail running somewhat parallel to Highway 87.

While most enjoyed the course, many struggled up Hardscrabble Road where some riders had to dismount and push their bikes.

Among those who gutted it out on the demanding course was Robin Schwartz of Flagstaff, who pushed his bike across the finish line with a blown tire. Nonetheless, Schwartz — who was participating in the 45-mile Open Men’s division —managed a second place finish in 4:27.51.

Throughout race day, a bubbly group calling themselves “The Pink Panthers” greeted racers at the finish line, ringing cowbells and shouting cheers that made some blush.

“Enjoy your sassy support,” one rider shouted to the Panthers.

Action took place off the course as well. Throughout race day, musical groups, including the John Scott Band and Vinyl Nova belted out tunes that kept the festive mood alive as did a silent auction, vendors galore, games — including cornhole — and the always popular kids race.

“Michael Bonnette did an outstanding job of corralling a large group of very excited kids for the kids race,” said Brandt. “When the winners climbed up onto the podium for awards along with the adults, it was worth it all.”

Janet’s husband, retired Pine Strawberry Fire Captain Mike Brandt, who helped start the fuel reduction committee and the trails group, roamed the grounds, passing out a fistful of beverage tickets to riders and spectators he thought desperately needed refreshments, including this scribe.

On the course, the Rim Country cause received prestigious boosts from several riders including young Conway and the 87 Cyclery team of Payson, which won the 45-mile relay in 4:06.32.

The Rim crew outraced teams from Tempe, Phoenix, Goodyear, Surprise and Mesa.

In the 15-mile Open Men’s competition, Payson’s Michael Bonnette was second in 1:24.11 and Micah Utterbrook, also of Payson, was eighth in 1:28.07.

Steve Abel of Pine was 13th in the Men’s Master 45-year-plus division in 1:54.03 and Tom Stenerson, also of Pine, was eighth in the 30-mile Open Men’s Master race in 3:21.34.

As Saturday festivities drew to a close, exhausted cyclist, their families and friends departed the venue to return to their tents and RVs,.

One racer turned to his wife and said, “Yes, Pine and Strawberry did themselves proud with this.”