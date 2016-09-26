Pine Strawberry Water Board Wades Through Complaints

The Pine Strawberry water board meeting last week turned into an hours-long effort to handle disputes about leaks, outages, sodden washes harboring mosquitoes and other issues.

The district remains mired in a series of problems, including difficulty in finding a general manager, leaks from an aging system, the need to finance a multi-million-dollar capital program and the shadow cast by an ongoing criminal investigation of former board members.

Overall, the district continues to run smoothly despite the assorted challenges, according to board treasurer Maher Hazine’s report. In August, the district collected $37,000 more than it spent — with money from a recent property tax increase not yet hitting the bottom line. The district spends about $4 million annually. The district expects to spend most of the $90,000 it will get from the increased property taxes to pay down a multi-million-dollar loan.

The board decided to put off finalizing water-sharing agreements with various well owners in the district. The district wants to renew almost all of its existing agreements at a rate of roughly $1 per 1,000 gallons, but wants to stagger the terms of the five-year agreements so they don’t all expire at once.

The district has significantly increased its water supply through a series of new wells and water-sharing agreements, at the price of significantly increasing its rates as well as nearly maxing out its property tax rate. Nonetheless, the district now has an ample water supply — which freed the community from a 10-year building moratorium.

The board made references throughout the meeting to the elephant in the room — the recent indictment of a former board treasurer Mike Greer for mishandling financial reports, a credit card and contracts that posed a conflict of interest. The board members made various references to the case throughout the night, mostly in saying they wanted to make sure to adhere to all the state rules concerning contracts and conflicts of interest.

However, the meeting last week remained focused mostly on several customer complaints.

Felicia French rose to question the recently increased water rates, which includes a basic charge to cover the first 3,000 gallons of water used each month — even if the homeowner doesn’t actually use a drop.

She said the rate is unfair to second-home owners or people who conserve to keep their water use below 1,000 gallons a month. “I’d like to see you reduce the rate back down to $30 for the first 1,000 gallons. The new rate structure doesn’t give people an incentive to conserve water — at least for the first 1,000 gallons.”

Another customer, Don Woods, said the district remains a huge improvement over the private company that used to run the water system, but still frustrates him.

“Since (the district) has owned the water company, we’ve had more water shutoffs than you can shake a stick at,” said Woods.

He said district employees explained to him that the water line to his house sits on rock without adequate padding and so often breaks or leaks.

“We sent a man to the moon in 1969, surely you can do something about that pipe,” said Woods.

He suggested the district replace the pipe in sections: “Until finally you get the whole thing done and done right and I don’t have to get in the shower and soap in my hair and the water shuts off. I’m pretty upset about it, especially starting with that idiot 15 years ago” from whom the district bought the system.

Hazine offered to meet with Woods to explain the timelines and priorities in the district’s $10 million capital improvement plan, which envisions ultimately replacing most of the undersized, plastic, deteriorating pipelines.

“I’d also like to see it in print, what you’re doing,” said Woods. “This is ridiculous to live like this.”

The next customer got a little more satisfaction — a woman who asked the district to move the water meter from inside her fence to just outside her fence on the public right of way — although it required a long discussion.

Finally, David Prectel pleaded with the board to send a dump truck and a backhoe to get rid of a series of holes in a wash behind Pine Water and Ice, which have been collecting brackish water and mosquitoes.

The drainage area runs between Pine Ice and Randall Place. Prectel said it never used to collect water, but has ever since the district put a new water line alongside the wash. The grading of the wash during that project caused the current problem, said Prectel. He said county health officials had confirmed mosquitoes are breeding in the stagnant water that persists between rains.

Hazine said he’d made two trips out to the area, but found water in the wash flowing slowly, rather than standing stagnant.

“I don’t think dumping some dirt is going to solve the issue. My concern is that for us to go out and do something that’s not going to solve the problem in the long run might cause some problems downstream. We can’t just fix one little spot.”

However, board member Paul Randall said “if it’s a simple little thing, we can run a backhoe over there. But are we going to cause problems down the road?”

Ultimately, the board decided to approve the use of a maximum of two dump truck loads of rocks, gravel and fill — about 20 tons. The board also approved use of the district’s backhoe to spread out the fill and try to fix the problem.

Prectel agreed that even if the problem recurs, he won’t ask for more.